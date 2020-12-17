GMB union to strike over Centrica's British Gas 'fire and rehire' threats

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Members of the Britain's GMB union have
voted for industrial action in January against Centrica Plc's
British Gas after the utility refused to remove "fire
and rehire" threats to its workforce, the union said on
Thursday.
"GMB members at British Gas vote 89% for strike action as
Centrica refuse to remove their fire & rehire threats," the
union said in a statement https://www.gmb.org.uk/news/gmb-members-british-gas-overwhelming-vote-strike-action.
In June, Centrica, Britain's largest energy supplier, said
it planned to cut around 5,000 jobs, almost 20% of its global
workforce, and change the terms of worker contracts, as the
utility deepens its restructuring efforts in the wake of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The "fire and rehire" proposal would allow it to terminate
existing contracts and offer fresh terms, known as a section 188
notice. Centrica has described the plans as an "insurance
policy" if talks with unions fall apart.
Centrica said on Thursday the GMB union did not have a
"strong mandate" for the strike and noted other unions such as
UNISON and Unite had accepted the company's final offer.
"As only 52.5% of GMB members who could vote, voted to
support industrial action, we do not believe the GMB leadership
has a strong mandate for strike action," it said in a statement.
Centrica has said it faces difficult conditions, including
losing market share to smaller competitors, low oil and gas
prices and a regulatory price cap, which have squeezed
profitability.
GMB said British Gas has set Dec. 23 as the new deadline for
staff to accept the planned cuts or lose pay and protections
ahead of being sacked.
"GMB shop stewards and officials will meet to consider and
assess the ballot result and the nature of the industrial action
and the dates for action - initially across January," GMB union
said in a statement.
Centrica employs around 27,000 people, with around 20,000
based in Britain. GMB represents than 7,500 of Centrica's
employees.
