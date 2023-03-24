HSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy'

Financials GBP USD Sales 2023 41 062 M 50 613 M 50 613 M Net income 2023 1 062 M 1 310 M 1 310 M Net cash 2023 1 711 M 2 109 M 2 109 M P/E ratio 2023 5,11x Yield 2023 3,42% Capitalization 5 914 M 7 290 M 7 290 M EV / Sales 2023 0,10x EV / Sales 2024 0,18x Nbr of Employees 20 406 Free-Float 98,9% Chart CENTRICA PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 104,75 GBX Average target price 133,87 GBX Spread / Average Target 27,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Russell O'Brien Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CENTRICA PLC 8.53% 7 290 ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY -4.66% 100 109 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.25% 50 168 NATIONAL GRID PLC 5.88% 47 853 SEMPRA ENERGY -9.61% 43 953 ENGIE 3.82% 36 650