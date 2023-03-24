Advanced search
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:20:08 2023-03-24 am EDT
103.55 GBX   -1.15%
05:04aHSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy'
AN
03/23Boss of British Gas owner Centrica handed fivefold pay hike to £4.5m
AQ
03/22UK's Centrica boss to get $5.5 million pay package for 2022
RE
HSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy'

03/24/2023 | 05:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Berenberg raises Centrica price target to 110 (50) pence - 'hold'

----------

HSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy' - price target 1,430 pence

----------

FTSE 250

----------

JPMorgan raises Vistry price target to 600 (570) pence - 'underweight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Tullow Oil plc price target to 51 (56) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies raises Domino's Pizza target to 240 (235) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Jefferies starts Bytes Technology with 'buy' - price target 480 pence

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

SocGen raises Fevertree drinks price target to 1,200 pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Genel Energy price target to 162 (163) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan raises Hunting to 'overweight' (neutral) - price target 350 (340) pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.47% 74.59 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
BYTES TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC -0.57% 380.4036 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
CENTRICA PLC -0.91% 103.85 Delayed Quote.8.53%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC -0.58% 272.6 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC 1.74% 1218 Delayed Quote.15.71%
FTSE 100 -1.33% 7406.21 Delayed Quote.0.64%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.03% 18550.85 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
GENEL ENERGY PLC -1.38% 120.4 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
HUNTING PLC 1.26% 241 Delayed Quote.-28.53%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.20% 1104.29 Real-time Quote.2.20%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -1.39% 1499.06 Real-time Quote.0.98%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -4.83% 20.145 Real-time Quote.-9.71%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC -2.06% 1168.5 Delayed Quote.8.77%
TULLOW OIL PLC -3.41% 28.64 Delayed Quote.-19.72%
VISTRY GROUP PLC -2.59% 736 Delayed Quote.20.46%
WTI -0.98% 69.087 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
