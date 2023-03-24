(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
FTSE 100
Berenberg raises Centrica price target to 110 (50) pence - 'hold'
HSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy' - price target 1,430 pence
FTSE 250
JPMorgan raises Vistry price target to 600 (570) pence - 'underweight'
JPMorgan cuts Tullow Oil plc price target to 51 (56) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies raises Domino's Pizza target to 240 (235) pence - 'underperform'
Jefferies starts Bytes Technology with 'buy' - price target 480 pence
SMALL CAP
SocGen raises Fevertree drinks price target to 1,200 pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan cuts Genel Energy price target to 162 (163) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan raises Hunting to 'overweight' (neutral) - price target 350 (340) pence
