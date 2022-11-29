Advanced search
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-29 am EST
94.82 GBX    0.00%
02:10pOctopus Energy's Bulb takeover faces legal challenge from rivals
RE
09:13aIberdrola, E.ON, Centrica Challenge Sale of Bulb Energy
MT
08:41aCentrica CEO Expects More UK Retail Energy Suppliers to Shutter This Winter
MT
Octopus Energy's Bulb takeover faces legal challenge from rivals

11/29/2022 | 02:10pm EST
Britain's PM Boris Johnson visits Octopus Energy, in London

(Reuters) - Collapsed British energy supplier Bulb's acquisition by Octopus Energy faces further delays after rival suppliers E.ON, British Gas and Scottish Power told London's High Court on Tuesday that they are mounting a legal challenge to the deal.

Bulb, which had around 1.5 million domestic customers, was one of the largest energy suppliers to collapse last year. The British government's official budget forecaster said earlier this month that support for Bulb will cost around 6.5 billion pounds ($7.8 billion).

A deal for Octopus to buy Bulb was approved by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) last month. The transaction also needed High Court approval.

But Octopus' proposed takeover was delayed after E.ON, British Gas and Scottish Power raised concerns at a High Court hearing earlier this month.

All three suppliers have now filed a judicial review against the government's decision to approve the takeover and to provide funding to allow the deal to take place, the court heard on Tuesday.

Jonathan Adkin, representing British Gas, said in the court hearing there had been an "abject lack of transparency" about the commercial terms of the deal.

Lawyers representing Bulb's administrators urged Judge Anthony Zacaroli on Tuesday to set a date for the deal to go ahead, despite the pending legal challenges.

The judge said he would give a decision on Wednesday whether to set a date for the deal to go ahead.

An E.ON spokesperson confirmed it has issued legal proceedings over the government's decision "to approve the proposed takeover of Bulb energy and its customers by Octopus and the decision to provide substantial government funding to allow that to take place".

A spokesperson for British Gas owner Centrica confirmed that it was taking legal action.

An Octopus spokesperson said the company "will continue to work hard to get this resolved as fast as possible".

Scottish Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A BEIS spokesperson said: "We are aware that a judicial review has been issued. We cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings."

(Reporting by Sam Tobin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Sam Tobin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC 0.00% 94.82 Delayed Quote.32.62%
E.ON SE 0.00% 9.086 Delayed Quote.-25.48%
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 22 956 M 27 605 M 27 605 M
Net income 2022 1 174 M 1 412 M 1 412 M
Net cash 2022 172 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,79x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 5 558 M 6 654 M 6 683 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 94,82 GBX
Average target price 122,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
