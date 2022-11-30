Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:39 2022-11-30 am EST
93.82 GBX   -1.05%
09:32aOctopus Energy's takeover of collapsed UK supplier Bulb set for next month
RE
09:02aCentrica and Ryze agree to develop hydrogen pathway
AQ
01:21aCentrica tops up gas storage at Rough facility
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Octopus Energy's takeover of collapsed UK supplier Bulb set for next month

11/30/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's PM Boris Johnson visits Octopus Energy, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The acquisition of collapsed British energy supplier Bulb by Octopus Energy can go ahead next month, a judge at London's High Court ruled on Wednesday.

However, rival suppliers E.ON, British Gas and Scottish Power are mounting a legal challenge to the deal which could still delay - or even block - the takeover.

Bulb, which had around 1.5 million domestic customers, was one of the largest energy suppliers to collapse last year due to soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices.

The British government's official budget forecaster said earlier this month that support for Bulb will cost around 6.5 billion pounds ($7.8 billion).

A deal for Octopus to buy Bulb was approved by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) last month. The transaction also needed High Court approval.

Judge Anthony Zacaroli on Wednesday set a date for the deal to go ahead on Dec. 20, saying that E.ON, British Gas and Scottish Power should make any application to delay the takeover pending their legal challenges in those proceedings.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing By Paul sandle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC -1.16% 93.72 Delayed Quote.32.62%
E.ON SE -0.15% 9.072 Delayed Quote.-25.48%
All news about CENTRICA PLC
09:32aOctopus Energy's takeover of collapsed UK supplier Bulb set for next month
RE
09:02aCentrica and Ryze agree to develop hydrogen pathway
AQ
01:21aCentrica tops up gas storage at Rough facility
AQ
11/29Octopus Energy's Bulb takeover faces legal challenge from rivals
RE
11/29Iberdrola, E.ON, Centrica Challenge Sale of Bulb Energy
MT
11/29Centrica CEO Expects More UK Retail Energy Suppliers to Shutter This Winter
MT
11/25Centrica Calls British Energy Regulator's New Capital Rules 'Abdication of Responsibili..
MT
11/22CENTRE PORT HOLDINGS Ltd THE WORLD'S FIRST TIDAL ENERGY POWERED DEEP SEA CONTAINER TERM..
AQ
11/21LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Panmure and Goldman Sachs cut boohoo from '..
AN
11/18Goldman Sachs Raises Centrica PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 956 M 27 484 M 27 484 M
Net income 2022 1 174 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net cash 2022 172 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,79x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 5 556 M 6 652 M 6 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 94,82 GBX
Average target price 122,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC32.62%6 652
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY168.94%108 657
SEMPRA ENERGY21.95%50 708
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%46 354
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.84%44 196
ENGIE10.34%35 969