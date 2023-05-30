Advanced search
Sleek and Innovative: British Gas launches new Hive EV Charger

05/30/2023 | 06:07am EDT
SLEEK AND INNOVATIVE: BRITISH GAS LAUNCHES NEW HIVE EV CHARGER

Charger is one of the smallest on the market and only £439 including VAT

  • New charger available for sale today offers value-for-money home charging solution
  • Customers can use charger with a new British Gas EV tariff for cheaper and greener off-peak charging
  • British Gas exclusively offer Hive customers £100 credit for switching to the EV tariff and £50 Hive vouchers with every charger order

British Gas has announced the launch of its Hive EV charger, the latest addition to its suite of smart home charging products. The new charger is ideal for electric car owners who want to better control and manage their electric vehicle charging and costs.

"We're excited to introduce this state-of-the-art charger in addition to our suite of products that help customers on the journey to net zero. It will save users money and help the environment, especially when used in conjunction with our new British Gas EV tariff."

Kim Royds, EV Director for British Gas

The charger was developed in partnership with EO Charging, one of the UK's leading EV charger manufacturers, and at the size of an A5 notebook is one of the smallest electric car chargers on the market. This follows research by British Gas which reveals 39% are willing to install a home charger to power an EV and more people are increasingly considering their home charging options.

Customers will be able to charge their EVs for less with the new British Gas tariff, which provides off-peak electricity between 12am and 5am at under 10p per kWh.

The charger is one of several products to support customers on the journey to net zero.

Kim Royds, EV Director for British Gas said:

"We're excited to introduce this state-of-the-art charger in addition to our suite of products that help customers on the journey to net zero. It will save users money and help the environment, especially when used in conjunction with our new British Gas EV tariff. Our trusted engineers have installed over 10,000 electric car home chargers and users can be assured they have a dedicated team of EV experts to help them along their journey."

The charger is available to purchase with installation arranged by British Gas for £1,199 including VAT; or £119 per month via the recently-launched interest-free credit option. The charger when bought standalone is only £439 including VAT. British Gas gives customers a 3-year warranty where it arranges installation; and a 2-year product guarantee on standalone charger sales. British Gas and Hive are offering £100 credit back on your first energy bill for switching to the British Gas EV tariff. New and existing Hive EV charging customers will also receive £50 Hive vouchers to spend on any Hive technology upon completion of a charger installation.

Tom Pollard, Director of Hardware Distribution Sales for EO Charging said:

"As demand for EVs continues to grow, customers are looking for a smart, high-quality charging product that helps integrate their new vehicle into their lifestyle in a simple and cost-effective way. Our latest OCPP-compliant home charger distils more than five years' worth of learnings from our work with over 60,000 domestic customers, offering best in class technology and reliability. We're delighted to see this recognised by an institution like British Gas, and to become charger-of-choice for its customers."

For more information, please visit: britishgas.co.uk/energy/ev-tariff-home.html

  • Media Relations

    T: 01784 843000

    E: media@centrica.com

Disclaimer

Centrica plc published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 10:06:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
