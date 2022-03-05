Log in
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:39:50 am
72.96 GBX   +0.55%
01:21pUK dockers refuse to unload tanker of Russian gas - union
RE
01:10pTanker of Russian gas docks in France after being turned away from UK
RE
03/04CENTRICA : 04 Mar 2022 Engagement during the energy crisis
PU
UK dockers refuse to unload tanker of Russian gas - union

03/05/2022 | 01:21pm EST
(This March 5 story has been refiled to correct spelling of tanker's name to "Vilkitsky", not "Vilkitskiy")

LONDON (Reuters) - Dockers in Britain have refused to unload a tanker of Russian gas, forcing it to dock elsewhere, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the TUC union said on Friday.

The Boris Vilkitsky was last seen in the English Channel and is now reporting its status as "For Orders" as of 0733 GMT.

The Guardian reported that the vessel had been on its way to the Isle of Grain in south east England with a consignment of liquefied natural gas for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
