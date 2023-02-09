Advanced search
10:48aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/07Bernstein Maintains Centrica at Outperform, Lifts PT
MT
02/07Jefferies resumes Taylor Maritime with 'buy'
AN
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

02/09/2023 | 10:48am EST
Friday 10 February 
Ince Group PLCFull Year Results (TBC)
Lancashire Holdings LtdFull Year Results
S&U PLCTrading Statement
Victrex PLCTrading Statement
Monday 13 February 
no events scheduled 
Tuesday 14 February 
Carr's Group PLCFull Year Results
Coca-Cola HBC AGFull Year Results
Plus500 LtdFull Year Results
Tui AGQ1 Results
UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLCTrading Statement
Wednesday 15 February 
Barclays PLCFull Year Results
Brunner Investment Trust PLCFull Year Results
Dunelm Group PLCHalf Year Results
Equipmake Holdings PLCHalf Year Results
Glencore PLCFull Year Results
Hargreaves Lansdown PLCHalf Year Results
Pan African Resources PLCHalf Year Results
Thursday 16 February 
Centrica PLCFull Year Results
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLCFull Year Results
Indivior PLCFull Year Results
MJ Gleeson PLCHalf Year Results
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLCFull Year Results
Relx PLCFull Year Results
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income PLCFull Year Results
South32 LtdHalf Year Results
Standard Chartered PLCFull Year Results
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
Financials
Sales 2022 22 685 M 27 378 M 27 378 M
Net income 2022 1 574 M 1 899 M 1 899 M
Net cash 2022 17,1 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,53x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 5 576 M 6 729 M 6 729 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 96,66 GBX
Average target price 131,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC0.15%6 729
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.41%98 251
SEMPRA ENERGY1.66%48 539
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.42%48 295
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.82%45 500
ENGIE-2.21%34 024