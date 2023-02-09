Advanced search
Centrica plc
Summary
CNA
GB00B033F229
CENTRICA PLC
(CNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
11:15:11 2023-02-09 am EST
97.59
GBX
+0.96%
10:48a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/07
Bernstein Maintains Centrica at Outperform, Lifts PT
MT
02/07
Jefferies resumes Taylor Maritime with 'buy'
AN
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
02/09/2023 | 10:48am EST
02/09/2023 | 10:48am EST
Friday 10 February
Ince Group PLC
Full Year Results (TBC)
Lancashire Holdings Ltd
Full Year Results
S&U PLC
Trading Statement
Victrex PLC
Trading Statement
Monday 13 February
no events scheduled
Tuesday 14 February
Carr's Group PLC
Full Year Results
Coca-Cola HBC AG
Full Year Results
Plus500 Ltd
Full Year Results
Tui AG
Q1 Results
UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC
Trading Statement
Wednesday 15 February
Barclays PLC
Full Year Results
Brunner Investment Trust PLC
Full Year Results
Dunelm Group PLC
Half Year Results
Equipmake Holdings PLC
Half Year Results
Glencore PLC
Full Year Results
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
Half Year Results
Pan African Resources PLC
Half Year Results
Thursday 16 February
Centrica PLC
Full Year Results
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC
Full Year Results
Indivior PLC
Full Year Results
MJ Gleeson PLC
Half Year Results
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
Full Year Results
Relx PLC
Full Year Results
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income PLC
Full Year Results
South32 Ltd
Half Year Results
Standard Chartered PLC
Full Year Results
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC
0.13%
190.0204
19.68%
CENTRICA PLC
0.95%
97.66
0.15%
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
0.97%
51.8
-0.29%
COCA-COLA HBC AG
-0.23%
1931.5
-1.82%
DUNELM GROUP PLC
0.59%
1187
20.53%
GLENCORE PLC
-3.73%
526.6
-1.00%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC
0.88%
915.2
6.00%
INDIVIOR PLC
2.01%
1986
5.02%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
-0.47%
631.5
-2.31%
MJ GLEESON PLC
0.67%
450
29.94%
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC
-0.25%
234.8
22.35%
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
-1.92%
15.8692
-2.18%
PLUS500 LTD.
-0.67%
1923
7.21%
RELX PLC
0.17%
2427
5.94%
RIVERSTONE CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES INCOME PLC
1.06%
0.95
2.17%
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED
1.31%
618
-10.03%
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED
-1.55%
0.635
4.88%
SOUTH32 LIMITED
-1.05%
4.69
18.50%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
10.77%
763.7002
10.67%
THE BRUNNER INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
0.47%
1080
5.39%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
0.41%
59.985
-6.12%
TUI AG
-0.53%
2.058
35.92%
UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC
1.11%
169.61
1.82%
VICTREX PLC
-0.16%
1902
19.29%
All news about CENTRICA PLC
10:48a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/07
Bernstein Maintains Centrica at Outperform, Lifts PT
MT
02/07
Jefferies resumes Taylor Maritime with 'buy'
AN
02/06
FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.8% Amid Strong US Jobs Data
DJ
02/06
British Gas Workers Under Pressure to Install Prepayment Meters For Vulnerable Customer..
MT
02/03
FTSE outperforms with minor gain before US jobs
AN
02/03
FTSE 100 treads water as traders digest rate hikes
AN
02/03
Ofgem extends UK ban on new customer energy tariff offers
AN
02/03
UK watchdog backs BT's Openreach 'Equinox 2' plan
AN
02/03
British Gas under pressure to compensate 'mistreated' customers
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
02/07
Bernstein Maintains Centrica at Outperform, Lifts PT
MT
02/07
Jefferies resumes Taylor Maritime with 'buy'
AN
01/18
Bank of America and Oddo BHF cut Whitbread
AN
More recommendations
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
22 685 M
27 378 M
27 378 M
Net income 2022
1 574 M
1 899 M
1 899 M
Net cash 2022
17,1 M
20,7 M
20,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
3,53x
Yield 2022
3,15%
Capitalization
5 576 M
6 729 M
6 729 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,25x
EV / Sales 2023
0,19x
Nbr of Employees
19 899
Free-Float
100,0%
More Financials
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
96,66 GBX
Average target price
131,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target
35,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose
Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway
Chairman
Chetan Ghosh
Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne
Senior Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC
0.15%
6 729
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY
-6.41%
98 251
SEMPRA ENERGY
1.66%
48 539
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
0.42%
48 295
NATIONAL GRID PLC
2.82%
45 500
ENGIE
-2.21%
34 024
More Results
