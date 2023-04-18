UK energy regulator cracks down on forced prepayment meter installations

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - British energy market
regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday it had agreed a new, tougher
code of practice with energy suppliers on the forced
installation of prepayment meters (PPMs) to better protect
vulnerable customers.
In February, Ofgem asked all suppliers to stop such forced
installations and began a review after a report in The Times
newspaper said the practice was being used against vulnerable
people who risked having their heating cut off if they did not
pay.
The new code includes banning the involuntary installation
of PPMs in the homes of those aged over 85, or where the
occupant is severely ill. Suppliers must also make at least 10
attempts to contact a customer and carry out a welfare visit
before a PPM is installed.
Ofgem said audio or body cameras would be worn by
representatives carrying out installations, and those forced
onto a PPM will be given 30 pounds ($37) of credit to help
reduce the risk of them losing supply.
"If and when involuntary PPMs are used, it must be as a
last resort, and customers in vulnerable situations will be
given the extra care and consideration they deserve," Ofgem
Chief Executive Jonathan Brearley said.
"We recognise that a careful balance is required to help
manage debt, while protecting customers in vulnerable
situations."
Last month the government said
more than 94,000 PPMs
were installed in homes in Britain using warrants and
without customer consent in 2022.
Ofgem said it would consult on incorporating the
voluntary code into suppliers' licences to make it legally
enforceable.
"It’s now up to suppliers to follow the rules and for
Ofgem to crack down quickly on any sign of bad practice," said
Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice.
"For too many the damage has already been done.
Suppliers must now check that none of their existing customers
are paying for their energy via a prepay meter when it's not a
safe option for them."
($1 = 0.8057 pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan
Editing by William Schomberg and James Davey)