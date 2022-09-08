Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:30 2022-09-08 am EDT
83.06 GBX   -0.57%
08:17aUK energy stocks rally after emergency plan excludes windfall tax
RE
09/07Centrica looks to secure extra collateral amid market volatility
AQ
09/06Pound's Rise Unlikely to Last Amid Fiscal Policy, -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK energy stocks rally after emergency plan excludes windfall tax

09/08/2022 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's energy and oil sector received a brief boost on Thursday after a UK plan to tackle the energy crisis excluded a windfall tax on record oil and gas profits.

Shares in FTSE-listed oil majors BP and Shell briefly spiked to session highs as UK Prime Minister Liz Truss set out her plan to cushion consumers and businesses from soaring energy bills.

Shares in BP and Shell were last up 1.2% and 0.9% respectively, outperforming the UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index which was last up 0.1%.

Truss said the Treasury would announce a joint scheme working with the Bank of England to address the extraordinary liquidity requirements faced by energy firms, worth 40 billion pounds.

Along with the support for bills, Truss announced more than 100 new exploration licences for oil and gas in the North Sea and the removal of a ban on fracking for communities which are willing to go ahead with it.

The FTSE 100 index was little changed by the announcements, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell to a session low.

"The windfall tax thing is why we've got the FTSE 100 up, whereas you've got the mid-cap down," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

"It does impact markets for the likes of BP, Shell, and Centrica and this obviously is going to be a relief to them because up until now it was not absolutely, unequivocally said by Liz Truss that there would be no windfall tax," said Hewson.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a "temporary and targeted" windfall tax on energy producers in May, and the opposition Labour Party had said the levy should be extended.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Truss' determination not to impose a further windfall tax on the oil and gas sector and her wish for the UK to become a net energy exporter added to the strength of the energy sector.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Carmel Crimmins)

By Lucy Raitano


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC -1.15% 82.76 Delayed Quote.16.84%
FTSE 100 -0.14% 7251.61 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.07% 18824.85 Delayed Quote.-19.89%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -2.42% 831.4 Delayed Quote.-37.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.73% 88.57 Delayed Quote.19.10%
SHELL PLC 0.66% 2283.5 Delayed Quote.39.54%
WTI 0.77% 82.745 Delayed Quote.8.87%
All news about CENTRICA PLC
08:17aUK energy stocks rally after emergency plan excludes windfall tax
RE
09/07Centrica looks to secure extra collateral amid market volatility
AQ
09/06Pound's Rise Unlikely to Last Amid Fiscal Policy, -2-
DJ
09/06Europe tries to shore up power firms with billions more
RE
09/06UK weighs huge support package as Europe battles energy crisis
RE
09/05Centrica Seeks Short-term Financing To Meet Soaring Collateral Demand Amid Looming Ener..
MT
09/05Centrica seeks to meet collateral demands from volatile energy prices - FT
RE
09/05Centrica seeks to meet collateral demands from volatile energy prices - FT
RE
09/02RBC Keeps Centrica at Outperform, Lifts PT
MT
08/31UK Regulator OKs Centrica's Early-stage Development Of Gas Storage Facility
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 992 M 26 373 M 26 373 M
Net income 2022 881 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
Net Debt 2022 7,89 M 9,05 M 9,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,67x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 4 907 M 5 628 M 5 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 83,54 GBX
Average target price 116,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC16.84%5 628
SEMPRA ENERGY31.15%54 530
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.20%45 025
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.30%44 536
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.82%37 647
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.0.75%33 538