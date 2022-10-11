Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-11 am EDT
69.36 GBX   +0.46%
09:18aIs capitulation coming?
MS
07:23aCitigroup Lifts Centrica To Buy From Neutral, Trims PT
MT
06:28aPound Could Fall Further as BOE's Gilt Intervention Ends Soon
DJ
UK moves to cap revenues of low-carbon energy producers

10/11/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Wind turbines at Westmill Wind Farm & Solar Park

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain set out plans for a temporary revenue limit on low-carbon electricity generators on Tuesday, which the government said had the potential to save billions of pounds for consumers.

The "Cost-Plus-Revenue Limit" forms part of a broader energy support package announced by the country's new Prime Minister Liz Truss last month that included a cap on the price of average household energy bills.

The package, which is called The Energy Prices Bill and gives the government new emergency powers to carry out the proposals, was introduced in parliament earlier in the day.

Gas prices have rocketed across Europe and Britain following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which have in turn driven up the cost of electricity.

Electricity prices are typically set by gas, so the measure would apply to generators that sell their power at those soaring prices but do not need to buy expensive fuel.

"Low-carbon electricity generators are therefore benefiting from abnormally high prices, while consumers are having to pay significantly more for energy generated from renewables and nuclear, even though they often cost less to produce," the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

Trade association RenewableUK said it was concerned that the cap will send the wrong signal to investors in renewable energy in Britain.

"A price cap acting as a 100% windfall tax on renewables' revenue above a certain level, while excess oil and gas profits are taxed at 25%, risks skewing investment towards the fossil fuels that have caused this energy crisis," RenewableUK's CEO Dan McGrail said in a statement.

"As such, to limit the negative impacts, it is essential that a cap is set at a level that doesn't make the UK less attractive to investors than the EU (the European Union), is technology neutral and has a clear sunset clause in place."

Britain's move follows similar efforts in Europe where the European Commission has proposed setting a price limit of 180 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on the revenue these generators get for their power in the market.

No details were given on the expected revenue price limit for the British scheme which would apply to generators in England and Wales.

BEIS said the measures would come into force at the beginning of 2023 and it will launch a consultation with industry before announcing precise details on how its temporary "Cost-Plus Revenue Limit", would work.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Muvija M; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC 0.46% 69.36 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC -1.95% 135.6 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.16% 93.76 Delayed Quote.25.65%
SSE PLC -2.51% 1456.5 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
WTI -2.41% 88.602 Delayed Quote.20.44%

Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 22 963 M 25 507 M 25 507 M
Net income 2022 943 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net cash 2022 3,25 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,43x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 4 074 M 4 525 M 4 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 19 899
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 69,36 GBX
Average target price 117,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC-3.44%4 475
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY89.39%77 140
SEMPRA ENERGY11.54%46 376
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.59%43 134
NATIONAL GRID PLC-15.00%36 382
ACWA POWER COMPANY93.10%31 354