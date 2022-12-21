Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:26 2022-12-21 am EST
95.50 GBX   +1.19%
07:12aUK provides up to 4.5 billion pounds for energy firm Bulb takeover
RE
07:12aUK to Offer Exceptional Allowance in Electricity Generator Windfall Tax
DJ
12/20FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.09%, Outperforms Peers Supported by Miners
DJ
UK provides up to 4.5 billion pounds for energy firm Bulb takeover

12/21/2022 | 07:12am EST
Britain's PM Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak visit Octopus Energy, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will provide up to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.44 billion) to help fund the takeover of collapsed energy supplier Bulb by Octopus Energy, the government said on Wednesday.

The acquisition, approved by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in October, closed just before midnight on Tuesday despite a legal challenge by rival suppliers E.ON, British Gas and Scottish Power.

The extent of government support to Bulb could be less than 4.5 billion pounds, depending on energy prices this winter, BEIS said in a notice published on Wednesday.

Bulb, which had around 1.5 million domestic customers, was one of the largest energy suppliers to collapse last year due to soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices.

($1 = 0.8265 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC 1.04% 95.36 Delayed Quote.32.00%
E.ON SE 0.73% 9.134 Delayed Quote.-25.61%
