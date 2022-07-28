Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Centrica plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNA   GB00B033F229

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:18 2022-07-28 am EDT
87.88 GBX   -3.41%
04:58aUK's Rough gas storage site could reopen this winter, Centrica says
RE
04:08aShell Reports Better-Than-Expected Profits, Distributions, Says RBC
DJ
03:51aBarclays's Investment Bank to See Slower Pace of Gains Going Forward, Says RBC
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Rough gas storage site could reopen this winter, Centrica says

07/28/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Centrica's Rough gas storage site off England's east coast could reopen this winter, the British energy company said on Thursday.

Countries across Europe are seeking to build gas stocks ahead of winter to prepare for expected disruptions to supply of Russian gas, but Britain has had very little storage capacity since Rough's closure in 2018.

Centrica is in discussions with the government and is carrying out the necessary engineering work to enable the site to reopen, CEO Chris O'Shea said on a results call.

O'Shea said that Centrica is seeking a regulatory framework from the government to enable the site to reopen and that the company would be prepared to invest about 2 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in the project.

If successful, the site would build up capacity gradually and could eventually be used to store hydrogen.

Having significant gas in storage gives countries protection from unexpected supply issues and helps to guard against price spikes.

The Rough site previously provided about 70% of Britain's gas storage capacity. Had the site been open last winter, it could have saved households about 100 pounds ($121.82) on their annual energy bills, O'Shea said.

A cap on British household energy bills rose by 54% in April because of a rapid rise in wholesale gas prices. The price cap is expected to rise by a further 64% in October.

($1 = 0.8208 pounds)

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2022
All news about CENTRICA PLC
04:58aUK's Rough gas storage site could reopen this winter, Centrica says
RE
04:08aShell Reports Better-Than-Expected Profits, Distributions, Says RBC
DJ
03:51aBarclays's Investment Bank to See Slower Pace of Gains Going Forward, Says RBC
DJ
03:17aFTSE 100 to Extend Gains After Upbeat Asia, U.S. Trading
DJ
03:02aBritain’s Centrica restores dividend as profits soar
RE
02:56aEnergy Services Group Centrica Swings To H1 Loss Amid High Commodity Prices
MT
02:35aBritain's Centrica sees profits soar amid high energy prices
RE
02:10aEarnings Flash (CNA.L) CENTRICA Reports H1 Loss GBX-14.7
MT
02:10aEarnings Flash (CNA.L) CENTRICA Reports H1 Revenue GBP10.32B
MT
02:08aCENTRICA : Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 673 M 26 102 M 26 102 M
Net income 2022 667 M 803 M 803 M
Net cash 2022 275 M 331 M 331 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 5 344 M 6 436 M 6 436 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 783
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CENTRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Centrica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 90,98 GBX
Average target price 104,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher OShea Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katherine Beresford Ringrose Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Scott Wheway Chairman
Chetan Ghosh Chief Investment Officer
Kevin O'Byrne Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRICA PLC27.24%6 436
SEMPRA ENERGY20.92%50 188
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.88%49 278
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.44%44 526
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 341
ACWA POWER COMPANY106.43%33 621