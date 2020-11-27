Log in
CENTRICA PLC

CENTRICA PLC

(CNA)
  Report
11/27
45.75 GBX   -0.24%
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25CENTRICA : 25 Nov 2020 Belgium's biggest battery park set to open in 2021 Company
PU
Utilities Down As Rotation Out Of Defensive Sectors Continues -- Utilities Roundup

11/27/2020 | 01:58pm EST
Shares of power producers fell sharply as investors rotated out of defensive sectors and into sectors that would benefit more from a viable Covid-19 vaccine.

The utility industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500 has risen only slightly this month, even as other groups, such as energy, have seen remarkable gains.

Shares of Electricite de France rallied about a long-awaited potential restructuring of the power company's business and a reform of French nuclear-energy prices.

Centrica, a major U.K.-based energy supplier, is trying to sell its portfolio of liquefied natural gas supply contracts and other assets as it seeks to simplify its operations amid volatile LNG prices.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, President elect Joe Biden's choice for climate change envoy could push a recently adopted pro-nuclear power position, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1357ET

