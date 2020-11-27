Utilities Down As Rotation Out Of Defensive Sectors Continues -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as investors rotated out of defensive sectors and into sectors that would benefit more from a viable Covid-19 vaccine.

The utility industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500 has risen only slightly this month, even as other groups, such as energy, have seen remarkable gains.

Shares of Electricite de France rallied about a long-awaited potential restructuring of the power company's business and a reform of French nuclear-energy prices.

Centrica, a major U.K.-based energy supplier, is trying to sell its portfolio of liquefied natural gas supply contracts and other assets as it seeks to simplify its operations amid volatile LNG prices.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, President elect Joe Biden's choice for climate change envoy could push a recently adopted pro-nuclear power position, as reported earlier.

