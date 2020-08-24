Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release

2Q20 Earnings Release
São Paulo, August 20th, 2020- Alliar -Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. hereby announces its 2Q20 results.
Highlights:
-
Alliar signs exclusive commercial representation agreement with Medic Vision - a Israeli HealthTech company that uses Machine Learning algorithms for significant productivity gains in MRI exams
-
Clinical Analysis reported record share, accounting for 24% of the quarter revenue, compared to the historical average of 13%;
-
iDr doubles the volume of signed contracts and accounts for 1,5% of Alliar's total revenue;
-
The private segment reported record share, accounting for more than 20% of revenue, an important milestone for the diversification of paying sources;
-
Gross Revenue of R$150.8 million, negative adjusted EBITDA of R$26.5 million, mainly impacted by
the results of April and May, which led to a negative Net result (Shareholders) of R$84.6 million;
-
Operational Cash Generation of R$34.1 million, showing Alliar's cash generation capacity, despite
the decrease in revenue;
-
Robust cash, of R$325.3 million at the end of the year.
Click here to access the Earnings Release.
|
Conference Call in Portuguese
|
August 21st, 2020
12:30 p.m. (Local time)
11:30 a.m. (NY time) Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155 Code: Alliar Webcast: click here
IR Contact
Sami Foguel
CEO / IRO
Email: ri@alliar.com
