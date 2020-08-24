Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.    AALR3   BRAALRACNOR6

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.

(AALR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 09:56am EDT

2Q20 Earnings Release

São Paulo, August 20th, 2020- Alliar -Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. hereby announces its 2Q20 results.

Highlights:

  • Alliar signs exclusive commercial representation agreement with Medic Vision - a Israeli HealthTech company that uses Machine Learning algorithms for significant productivity gains in MRI exams
  • Clinical Analysis reported record share, accounting for 24% of the quarter revenue, compared to the historical average of 13%;
  • iDr doubles the volume of signed contracts and accounts for 1,5% of Alliar's total revenue;
  • The private segment reported record share, accounting for more than 20% of revenue, an important milestone for the diversification of paying sources;
  • Gross Revenue of R$150.8 million, negative adjusted EBITDA of R$26.5 million, mainly impacted by
    the results of April and May, which led to a negative Net result (Shareholders) of R$84.6 million;
  • Operational Cash Generation of R$34.1 million, showing Alliar's cash generation capacity, despite
    the decrease in revenue;
  • Robust cash, of R$325.3 million at the end of the year.

Click here to access the Earnings Release.

Conference Call in Portuguese

August 21st, 2020

12:30 p.m. (Local time)
11:30 a.m. (NY time) Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155 Code: Alliar Webcast: click here

IR Contact
Sami Foguel
CEO / IRO
Email: ri@alliar.com

Disclaimer

Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos SA published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 13:55:45 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
09:56aCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Alliar | Divulgação de Resultados do 2T20
PU
09:56aCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release
PU
08/20CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Alliar | Divulgação de Resultados do 2T20
PU
08/20CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release
PU
08/20CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - iQMR
PU
2017Credit Suisse Sees Brazil Resuming Growth in 2017
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 930 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2020 59,0 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net Debt 2020 733 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 371 M 244 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,20 BRL
Last Close Price 11,59 BRL
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Foguel Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Rizardi Sorrentino Chairman
Glauber Carmo Chief Financial & Strategic Planning Officer
Juan Jose Cevasco Medical Officer
Fernando Henrique de Aldemundo Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.-36.18%244
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED20.42%11 796
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.88.87%6 402
NEOGENOMICS, INC.38.39%4 470
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED23.54%2 029
HEALIUS LIMITED18.84%1 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group