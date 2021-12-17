Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AALR3   BRAALRACNOR6

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.

(AALR3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/16
16.17 BRL   -7.34%
04:50pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Answer to MAM Proposal
PU
11/30CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Answer to MAM Proposal
PU
11/26Shareholders in Brazil's Alliar accept takeover offer from Tanure-linked fund
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Answer to MAM Proposal

12/17/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Material Fact

CCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A. ("Company") (B3: AALR3), in compliance with art. 157, §4, of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and the provisions of Securities Commission Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, due to the note published by columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper "O Globo", on this date, under the title "O suspense na venda da Alliar", and the fluctuation in the price of the Company's shares, the Company sent an e-mail to its managers, members of the fiscal council and controlling shareholders who signed the shareholders' agreement signed on August 20, 2021, as amended ("Controlling Shareholders"), questioning whether such persons were aware of relevant acts or facts that they should be disclosed to the market and, if so, requesting an indication as soon as possible.

In response, Mr. Sergio Tufik and Mr. Roberto Kalil, in their capacity as representatives of the Controlling Shareholders, informed about the negotiation between the Controlling Shareholders and MAM Asset Management Gestora De Recursos Ltda. (CNPJ/ME under No. 21.180.163/0001-73), as manager of the investment fund Fonte de Saúde Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multi-strategia ("Fund"):

"In response to your request for information this morning, we inform that the controlling block, represented by its advisors, since the date of disclosure of the Material Fact dated November 26, 2021 informing the acceptance of the Fund's offer, has been maintaining a series of negotiations with the representatives of the Fund and their advisors in relation to the potential transaction, as is usual in similar situations. The work that has been carried out mainly concerns the preparation, negotiation and finalization of definitive and binding documents, as well as the provision of certain information requested by the Fund. There is currently no relevant information to be informed to the market about the transaction that has not already been disclosed. The expectation of the controlling block is that the parties will reach a definitive consensus on the transaction's contracts in the next few days (although it is not possible to guarantee that this will happen or when it will actually happen). When there is a new material fact to be disclosed about the transaction, the controlling block will report to the Company, in line with the applicable legal provisions."

The Company is not aware of any material information not disclosed to the market and reiterates its commitment to keep the market informed about material facts and acts, in compliance with applicable regulations.

São Paulo, December 17th, 2021.

Gabriel Rozenberg
IRO
E-mail: ri@alliar.com

Disclaimer

Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 21:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
04:50pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Answer to MAM Proposal
PU
11/30CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Answer to MAM Proposal
PU
11/26Shareholders in Brazil's Alliar accept takeover offer from Tanure-linked fund
RE
11/26CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Answer to MAM Proposal
PU
11/19Brazilian tycoon Tanure proposes takeover of Alliar
RE
11/19Nelson Tanure made an offer to acquire an unknown stake in Centro de Imagem Diagn?stico..
CI
11/18CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Share Acquisition Proposal
PU
11/18CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Suspension of AGE Request
PU
11/12Request to Extraordinary General Meeting by MAM
PU
11/11Alliar | 3Q21 Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 155 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 819 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 42,8%
Capitalization 1 896 M 334 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,17 BRL
Average target price 15,88 BRL
Spread / Average Target -1,82%
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Dupin Lustosa Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Karla Maciel Chief Financial & Human Resource Officer
Sérgio Tufik Chairman
Miguel Martins Alcantara Junior Chief Information Technology Officer
Gustavo Meirelles Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.45.68%335
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED34.21%15 265
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-19.63%7 427
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-41.34%3 888
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED47.84%3 824
DIAGNÓSTICOS DA AMÉRICA S.A.-54.43%3 198