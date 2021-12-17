Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Answer to MAM Proposal

Material Fact

CCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A. ("Company") (B3: AALR3), in compliance with art. 157, §4, of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and the provisions of Securities Commission Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, due to the note published by columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper "O Globo", on this date, under the title "O suspense na venda da Alliar", and the fluctuation in the price of the Company's shares, the Company sent an e-mail to its managers, members of the fiscal council and controlling shareholders who signed the shareholders' agreement signed on August 20, 2021, as amended ("Controlling Shareholders"), questioning whether such persons were aware of relevant acts or facts that they should be disclosed to the market and, if so, requesting an indication as soon as possible.

In response, Mr. Sergio Tufik and Mr. Roberto Kalil, in their capacity as representatives of the Controlling Shareholders, informed about the negotiation between the Controlling Shareholders and MAM Asset Management Gestora De Recursos Ltda. (CNPJ/ME under No. 21.180.163/0001-73), as manager of the investment fund Fonte de Saúde Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multi-strategia ("Fund"):



"In response to your request for information this morning, we inform that the controlling block, represented by its advisors, since the date of disclosure of the Material Fact dated November 26, 2021 informing the acceptance of the Fund's offer, has been maintaining a series of negotiations with the representatives of the Fund and their advisors in relation to the potential transaction, as is usual in similar situations. The work that has been carried out mainly concerns the preparation, negotiation and finalization of definitive and binding documents, as well as the provision of certain information requested by the Fund. There is currently no relevant information to be informed to the market about the transaction that has not already been disclosed. The expectation of the controlling block is that the parties will reach a definitive consensus on the transaction's contracts in the next few days (although it is not possible to guarantee that this will happen or when it will actually happen). When there is a new material fact to be disclosed about the transaction, the controlling block will report to the Company, in line with the applicable legal provisions."

The Company is not aware of any material information not disclosed to the market and reiterates its commitment to keep the market informed about material facts and acts, in compliance with applicable regulations.

São Paulo, December 17th, 2021.

Gabriel Rozenberg

IRO

E-mail: ri@alliar.com