Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.(BOVESPA:AALR3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos SA, also known as Alliar, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of healthcare services. The Company focuses on managing medical and diagnostic laboratories. The Company offers medical and diagnostic imaging services, such as biopsy, bone densitometry, laboratory tests, digital mammography, Doppler echocardiography, positron emission tomography (PET) scan for oncology, X-radiation (X-rays), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computer tomography (CT), prenatal tests and ultrasounds. The Company operates a number of units in the states of Parana, Para, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Espirito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte and Sao Paulo, among others, Brazil.