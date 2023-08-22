Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.(BOVESPA:AALR3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04:12:00 2023-08-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.80 BRL
|-11.26%
|-55.28%
|-50.00%
|Aug. 10
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|May. 09
|Transcript : Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|10.80 BRL
|-11.26%
|-55.28%
|289 M $
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Transcript : Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.(BOVESPA:AALR3) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Brazil regulator probes whether activist's funds engaged in insider trading -documents
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|Fonte De Saude Fundo De Investimento Em Participacoes Multiestrategia completed the acquisition of a 53.2% stake in Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. (BOVESPA : AALR3).
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Investor demands EGM at Brazil's Alliar to discuss allegations against execs
|Shareholders in Brazil's Alliar accept takeover offer from Tanure-linked fund
|Brazilian tycoon Tanure proposes takeover of Alliar
|Fonte De Saude Fundo De Investimento Em Participacoes Multiestrategia made an offer to acquire 53.2% stake in Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. for BRL 1.3 billion.
|Centro de Imagem Diagn?sticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|Rede D'Or São Luiz S A : Brazil tycoon Tanure takes Alliar stake, threatening Rede D'or bid
|Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A. made an offer to acquire Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. from Patria Investimentos Ltda and others for BRL 1.4 billion.
|Centro De Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|Centro De Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|Tranche Update on Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 4, 2019.
|Centro De Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
|Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on June 4, 2019 has expired with 188,500 shares, representing 0.16% for BRL 3.32 million.
|Tranche Update on Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 4, 2019.
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-50.00%
|289 M $
|+72.06%
|280 M $
|-48.76%
|280 M $
|-28.23%
|257 M $
|-7.33%
|339 M $
|+10.71%
|364 M $
|+25.63%
|199 M $
|-48.25%
|194 M $
|-29.69%
|160 M $
|-22.29%
|419 M $