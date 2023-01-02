Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.
  News
  Summary
    AALR3   BRAALRACNOR6

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.

(AALR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  08:22 2023-01-02 am EST
21.39 BRL   -0.97%
08:18aCentro De Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Material Fact - Closing of Shareholders Agreement
PU
2022Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Centro De Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Material Fact - New CFO and IRO
PU
Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Material Fact - Closing of Shareholders Agreement

01/02/2023 | 08:18am EST
Material Fact

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNOSTICA S.A. ("Company") (B3: AALR3) in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on April 14 and April 22, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that it has received notice from Fonte de Saúde Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("Fonte de Saúde FIP"), the Company's controlling shareholder, and the representatives of the other shareholders who signed the shareholders' agreement entered into on April 14, 2022, as amended ("Shareholders Agreement"), informing that the Shareholders Agreement entered into on April 14, 2022 between Fonte de Saúde FIP and the other shareholders was terminated on December 30, 2022.

São Paulo, January 2nd, 2023

To access the full document, click here.

Pedro Aparicio
CFO & Investor Relations Director
E-mail: ri@alliar.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos SA published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 13:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 137 M 215 M 215 M
Net income 2021 -5,63 M -1,06 M -1,06 M
Net Debt 2021 944 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 -312x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 545 M 481 M 481 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Duration : Period :
Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,60 BRL
Average target price 17,75 BRL
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Managers and Directors
Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira Chief Executive & Human Resources Officer
Pedro Antonio Martins Aparicio Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Nelson Sequeiros Rodriguez Tanure Chairman
Miguel Martins Alcantara Junior Chief Information Technology Officer
Gustavo Meirelles Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.0.00%481
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED0.00%9 707
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%5 296
SYNLAB AG0.00%2 711
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED0.00%2 276
NOVOGENE CO., LTD.0.00%1 531