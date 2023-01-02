Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Material Fact - Closing of Shareholders Agreement

Material Fact
CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNOSTICA S.A. ("Company") (B3: AALR3) in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on April 14 and April 22, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that it has received notice from Fonte de Saúde Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("Fonte de Saúde FIP"), the Company's controlling shareholder, and the representatives of the other shareholders who signed the shareholders' agreement entered into on April 14, 2022, as amended ("Shareholders Agreement"), informing that the Shareholders Agreement entered into on April 14, 2022 between Fonte de Saúde FIP and the other shareholders was terminated on December 30, 2022.
São Paulo, January 2nd, 2023
Pedro Aparicio
CFO & Investor Relations Director
E-mail: ri@alliar.com
