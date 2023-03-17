Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Material Fact - New OPA Protocol

Material Fact - New OPA Protocol

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNOSTICA S.A.("Company" or "Alliar") (B3: AALR3),pursuant to art. 157, §4, of Law no. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and the provisions of CVM Resolution n. 44, of August 23, 2021, , and in addition to the Material Facts disclosed by the Company on May 17, 2022 and on February 14, 24 and 27, 2023, hereby notifies its shareholders and the market that, on the date hereof, it received a notice sent by its controlling shareholder, Fonte de Saúde Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("Fonte de Saúde FIP"), informing that, on the date hereof, Fonte de Saúde FIP, together with its controlling quotaholder, Lormont Participação S.A. ("Lormont" and, jointly "Offerors"), and the financial institution that is being engaged to act as intermediary, Credit Suisse (Brasil) S.A. Bonds and Securities Broker, submitted to the CVM, with a copy to B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the new request for the registration of a public tender offer for the acquisition of common shares issued by the Company in connection with the sale of a controlling interest in the Company ("Offer"), in compliance with the obligation to launch a public tender offer for the acquisition of shares as a result of the acquisition by Fonte de Saúde FIP of a controlling interest in the Company, pursuant to article 254-A of the Brazilian Corporation Law, of Law No. 6.385, dated December 7, 1976, as amended, of article 37 of the Novo Mercado B3 special listing segment regulation, of article 18 of the Company's bylaws and under applicable regulations, in particular CVM Resolution No. 85, dated March 31, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 85").

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep the market informed about material facts and acts through its official channels for disclosing periodic and occasional information, pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

São Paulo, March 17th, 2023

Pedro Aparicio

CFO & Investor Relations Director

E-mail: ri@alliar.com