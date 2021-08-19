Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AALR3   BRAALRACNOR6

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.

(AALR3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/18
12.33 BRL   +7.31%
05:44pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Notifications Received
PU
03:14pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Acquisition of Relevant Equity Interest
PU
03:04pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Stock Purchase
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Notifications Received

08/19/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to the Market

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A. ('Company') (B3: AALR3), in compliance with paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6404/76 and Instruction 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM'), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company received, on the present date, notifications sent (i) by its shareholders Pátria - Brazilian Private Equity Fund III - FIP, Diagnostic Fund for Brazil - FIP, Pátria Economia Real - FIP and Brasil Private Equity III - FIP,and (ii) by Fonte de Saúde Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia(CPNJ 42.479.729/0001-32) ('Buyer'), informing that on this date they signed a share purchase and sale agreement for the sale of the totality of the 25,012,323 shares of the Company owned by the Sellers to the Buyer, subject to, among other conditions for closing, the approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense - CADE. The entire content of said notifications (portuguese only) is attached to this notice of material fact.

São Paulo, August 19th, 2021

To acess the full document, click here.

IR Contact
Gabriel Rozenberg
IRO
Email: ri@alliar.com

Disclaimer

Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos SA published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
05:44pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Notifications Received
PU
03:14pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Acquisition of Relevant Equity Interest
PU
03:04pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Stock Purchase
PU
01:44pREDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S A : Brazil tycoon Tanure takes Alliar stake, threatening Re..
RE
08/17CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Stock Purchase
PU
08/16CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Alliar | 2Q21 Results
PU
08/16CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Public Offering of Shares
PU
08/16Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A. made an offer to acquire Centro de Imagem Diagnóstico..
CI
08/12CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Shareholders Agreement
PU
06/10CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Resignation of Chief Executive Officer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 155 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 819 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 56,1%
Capitalization 1 458 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,33 BRL
Average target price 15,68 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Foguel Chief Executive Officer
Karla Maciel Chief Financial Officer
Sérgio Tufik Chairman
Miguel Martins Alcantara Junior Chief Information Technology Officer
Gustavo Meirelles Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.11.08%274
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED31.88%14 574
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.68%9 096
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-21.99%5 158
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED73.74%4 460
HEALIUS LIMITED39.95%2 227