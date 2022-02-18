Log in
    AALR3   BRAALRACNOR6

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.

(AALR3)
Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Request to Extraordinary General Meeting

02/18/2022 | 06:12am EST
Material Fact

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNOSTICS S.A.("Company". "Alliar") (B3: AALR3) in compliance with art. 157, § 4, of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended and to the provisions of Securities Commission Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market that received, on February 16, 2022, a notification sent by certain shareholders of the Company ("Notification") requesting the call of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("AGE") to deliberate on the possible suspension of the exercise of the political rights of the shareholder Fonte de Saúde Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("Fonte de Saúde") and the shareholders of the Company's controlling block, signatories of the shareholders' agreement executed on August 20, 2021, as amended ("Controlling Shareholders"), until they have disclosed (i) all conditions precedent to the closing of the transaction being negotiated; and (ii) which Controlling Shareholders will immediately dispose of their shares, and how many will remain with the put option (collectively, the "Requested Information").

On February 17, while the Company was analyzing the entire content of the Notification, as the fulfillment of the legal requirements applicable to call the AGE requested by the shareholders, a notice sent by the Controlling Shareholders (Attachment I) was received by the Company, containing the Requested Information, so the requested AGE lost its purpose, under the terms listed in the Notification, which is why it will not be called.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep the market informed about material facts and acts, in compliance with applicable regulations.

São Paulo, February 18, 2022.

To access the full document, click here.

Karla Maciel
CEO & IRO
E-mail: ri@alliar.com

Disclaimer

Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
