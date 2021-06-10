Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Resignation of Chief Executive Officer

Material Fact

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A. ('Company'), pursuant to Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76, of December 15, 1976, as amended ('Brazilian Corporate Law'), and Instruction 358/02 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM') on January 3, 2002, as amended ('CVM Instruction 358'), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Mr. Sami Foguel presented today his resignation as Chief Executive Officer, which was accepted by the Company's Board of Directors.

On the same date, the Board of Directors approved the election of Mr. Fernando Terni, current Board Member, to hold the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Terni already held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Alliar for 7 years, between 2012 and 2019, when he resigned to become member of the Board. Mr. Terni is also a member of the Company's M&A Committee, Finance, Audit and Risk Committee and Medical Committee.

Mr. Foguel will remain at the Company as CEO until July 14th, transitioning his functions to Mr. Terni.

The Company thanks Mr. Foguel for his services, during a period in which the Company made progress to diversify its payment sources, launched new products and strengthened its presence in clinical analyses. We wish Mr. Foguel success in his new challenges and welcome Mr. Terni on his return to the company's Executive team.

São Paulo, June 10th, 2021



For more information, access ourIR website.

IR Contact

Gabriel Bouzada Rozenberg

Investor Relations Officer

E-mail: ri@alliar.com