Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AALR3   BRAALRACNOR6

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.

(AALR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S A : Resignation of Chief Executive Officer

06/10/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Material Fact

CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A. ('Company'), pursuant to Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76, of December 15, 1976, as amended ('Brazilian Corporate Law'), and Instruction 358/02 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM') on January 3, 2002, as amended ('CVM Instruction 358'), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Mr. Sami Foguel presented today his resignation as Chief Executive Officer, which was accepted by the Company's Board of Directors.

On the same date, the Board of Directors approved the election of Mr. Fernando Terni, current Board Member, to hold the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Terni already held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Alliar for 7 years, between 2012 and 2019, when he resigned to become member of the Board. Mr. Terni is also a member of the Company's M&A Committee, Finance, Audit and Risk Committee and Medical Committee.

Mr. Foguel will remain at the Company as CEO until July 14th, transitioning his functions to Mr. Terni.

The Company thanks Mr. Foguel for his services, during a period in which the Company made progress to diversify its payment sources, launched new products and strengthened its presence in clinical analyses. We wish Mr. Foguel success in his new challenges and welcome Mr. Terni on his return to the company's Executive team.

São Paulo, June 10th, 2021

For more information, access ourIR website.

IR Contact

Gabriel Bouzada Rozenberg
Investor Relations Officer
E-mail: ri@alliar.com

Disclaimer

Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
05:59pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Resignation of Chief Executive Officer
PU
05/28CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Share Buyback Program
PU
05/13CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Clinical Analysis Operation
PU
05/11CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Installation of the Company´s Fiscal Counci..
PU
05/11CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Alteration in the Board of Directors
PU
04/22CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Receipt Disclosure of the Synthetic Voting ..
PU
04/16CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Notice to the Market - New Chief Financial ..
PU
03/17CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Notice to the Market - New Chief Financial ..
PU
03/15CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Notice to the Market - New Chief Financial ..
PU
03/03CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A  : Notice to the Market
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 081 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2021 60,0 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 744 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 315 M 259 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,48 BRL
Last Close Price 11,12 BRL
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sami Foguel Chief Executive Officer
Karla Maciel Chief Financial Officer
Sérgio Tufik Chairman
Miguel Martins Alcantara Junior Chief Information Technology Officer
Gustavo Meirelles Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S.A.7.03%266
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED9.70%13 166
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.13.37%10 396
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-20.88%5 024
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED28.63%3 382
BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LIMITED24.68%3 011