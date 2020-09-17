Log in
CENTROTEC SE    CEV   DE0005407506

CENTROTEC SE

(CEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/17/2020 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Centrotec SE
Centrotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.09.2020 / 17:35
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Centrotec SE
Street: Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
Postal code: 59929
City: Brilon
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200E1QPCBRWBSXA76

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Maren Krass
Date of birth: 30 Dec 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Sep 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 27.34 % 0.00 % 27.34 % 13,167,926
Previous notification 23.47 % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005407506 3,600,000 0 27.34 % 0.00 %
Total 3,600,000 27.34 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Sep 2020


17.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Centrotec SE
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
Internet: www.centrotec.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1133303  17.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1133303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 667 M 787 M 787 M
Net income 2020 17,1 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2020 104 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 183 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 049
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart CENTROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Centrotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,85 €
Last Close Price 13,86 €
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kneip Chairman-Management Board
Guido Alexander Krass Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Wühr Chief Financial Officer
Christian C. Pochtler Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas von Maltzan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTROTEC SE-15.80%216
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.26.15%54 384
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-16.06%49 025
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC5.38%31 920
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-8.21%29 204
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB37.93%12 855
