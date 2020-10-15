Log in
Centrotec SE

CENTROTEC SE

(CEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Centrotec SE: third quarter exceeds expectations; annual forecast for 2020 raised

10/15/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Centrotec SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in Forecast
Centrotec SE: third quarter exceeds expectations; annual forecast for 2020 raised

15-Oct-2020 / 19:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brilon, October 15, 2020: The positive development of CENTROTEC SE in the first half continued in the third quarter despite the coronavirus pandemic. Provisional figures indicate that CENTROTEC increased its third-quarter revenue to EUR 179.7 million (previous year EUR 171.4 million). The operating result at EBIT level climbed from EUR 14.0 million to EUR 15.8 million. Consequently, the revenue for the first nine months was EUR 502.1 million (previous year EUR 471.1 million) and the operating result (EBIT) reached EUR 32.6 million (previous year EUR 22.1 million).
While the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on international sales markets such as France, Spain and Italy, the home markets of Germany and the Netherlands remain very robust. Although initial negative effects of the pandemic on the commercial construction sector are evident in the level of orders for commercial room ventilation systems, the continuing strength of the sales market for heating and home ventilation more than compensates for this.
In addition, the scaling-back of costs for travel, entertainment, marketing and trade shows due to the pandemic at a level of EUR 1.4 million likewise had a substantial positive impact on the earnings performance in the third quarter. Publication of the full quarterly report is scheduled for November 13, 2020.
In view of the attractive financial support still available this year for replacement heating systems and the reduced VAT rate, we now expect the strong sales market in Germany to continue until the end of the year provided no full lockdown is necessitated by a second wave of infections. Meanwhile the current rise in infection rates means most travel and trade show activities will remain suspended. The market context as a whole remains highly volatile due to the coronavirus. Based on this exceptional environment we anticipate full-year revenue in the order of EUR 690 million to 710 million and an EBIT operating result in the range of EUR 43 million to 46 million. Pari Group, that was taken over effective October 1, 2020, is expected to contribute about EUR 8 million to the revenue, but will not have significant impact on the operating result, due to capitalizations and depreciations required under IFRS.

CENTROTEC SE
CENTROTEC SE enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe's only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.

Contact person

For further information, contact:
CENTROTEC SE
Carsten Vogt, Manager Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103
IR@centrotec.de

15-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Centrotec SE
Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
59929 Brilon
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2961 96631-0
Fax: +49 (0)2961 96631-100
E-mail: ir@centrotec.de
Internet: www.centrotec.de
ISIN: DE0005407506
WKN: 540750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1141243

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1141243  15-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1141243&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 667 M 779 M 779 M
Net income 2020 17,1 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net Debt 2020 104 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 192 M - 225 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 049
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart CENTROTEC SE
Duration : Period :
Centrotec SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTROTEC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,85 €
Last Close Price 14,60 €
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kneip Chairman-Management Board
Guido Alexander Krass Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Wühr Chief Financial Officer
Christian C. Pochtler Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas von Maltzan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTROTEC SE-11.30%226
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.23.72%52 767
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-11.65%51 363
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC4.42%31 629
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-2.05%31 164
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB46.80%13 639
