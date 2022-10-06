Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Centrotherm international AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTNK   DE000A1TNMM9

CENTROTHERM INTERNATIONAL AG

(CTNK)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  04:37 2022-10-06 am EDT
4.250 EUR   -0.23%
05:01aCentrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2022 for the Group and confirms its forecast for the current financial year
EQ
04:46aCentrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2022 for the Group and confirms its forecast for the current financial year
EQ
08/09Amprius Technologies, Inc. Announces Purchase Agreement with centrotherm international AG for Silicon-Nanowire Anode Production
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2022 for the Group and confirms its forecast for the current financial year

10/06/2022 | 04:46am EDT
EQS-Media / 06.10.2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST

centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2022 for the Group and confirms its forecast for the current financial year

Blaubeuren, October 04, 2022 - centrotherm's business development was positive in the first half of 2022. The Group generated total revenues of EUR 134.2 million, and significantly improved EBITDA year-on-year to EUR 17.4 million (H1 2021: revenues of EUR 39.7 million and EBITDA of EUR 0.8 million). Total operating performance amounted to EUR 68.6 million, compared with EUR 122.5 million in the prior-year period. Completions of major projects in the first half of 2022 in particular contributed to the revenue and earnings. Consolidated EBIT amounted to EUR 15.5 million. After taxes, the consolidated result amounted to EUR 13.4 million. Order intake totaled EUR 116.3 million in the first six months, compared to EUR 127.3 million in the same period of the previous year. The order backlog amounted to EUR 245.6 million as of the balance sheet date (December 31, 2021: EUR 270.6 million).

The Management Board of centrotherm international AG confirms its forecast for the 2022 financial year, which was published in the forecast report of the 2021 annual report, and which was raised in the ad hoc announcement on order intake on August 8.

Note: The half-year financial report 2022 is available for download in German on our website in the Investor Relations section. 

About centrotherm international AG
Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years, we have been developing and implementing production concepts for an
steadily growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industries, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also used in new future fields such as fiber and battery production. As a leading global technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Around 600 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren

Internet: www.centrotherm.de
German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1TNMM (bearer shares); A1TNMN (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 (bearer shares); DE000A1TNMN7 (unlisted shares from the non-cash
capital increase)
Inclusion: Basic Board, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Corporate domicile: Germany

Contact centrotherm:
Nathalie Albrecht
Manager Public & Investor Relations
Tel: +49 7344 918-6304
E-mail: investor@centrotherm.de

 

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: centrotherm international AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

06.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Germany
Phone: +49 7344 918-0
Fax: +49 7344 918-8388
E-mail: info@centrotherm.de
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9, DE000A1TNMN7
WKN: A1TNMM, A1TNMN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1458203

 
End of News EQS Media

1458203  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458203&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 177 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2021 11,6 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net cash 2021 18,7 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90,2 M 88,9 M 88,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 571
Free-Float 10,0%
Chart CENTROTHERM INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
centrotherm international AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jan von Schuckmann CEO, Director-Sales, Technology & Finance
Robert Michael Hartung Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helge Haverkamp Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Hasso Kerstens Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xinan Jia Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTROTHERM INTERNATIONAL AG-14.63%89
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.57.57%35 436
TONGWEI CO.,LTD4.45%29 715
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.28%21 190
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.7.21%20 216
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-18.75%19 534