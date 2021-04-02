Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii S A : Information about trading performed by a subsidiary company on the POLPX.

Report number: 09/2021

Date of issue: 2021-04-01 15:43

Subject: Information about trading performed by a subsidiary company on the POLPX.

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii S.A. with its registered office in Sosnowiec (hereinafter: "the Issuer") hereby informs that due to the transactions of sales and purchase of electricity made on April 01, 2021 by the subsidiary GET EnTra Sp. z o.o. (the "Subsidiary Company") the total value of trading on the Polish Power Exchange S.A. (the "Exchange", "POLPX") between 11.03.2021 and 01.04.2021 amounted to PLN 49,544.7 thousand. The aforementioned value comprises transactions of purchase and sales of electricity with delivery dates between 12.03.2021 and 31.12.2022. The transaction with the highest value concluded in the above-mentioned period was a package of electricity sales and purchase transactions dated March 11, 2021 with the total value of PLN 9,500.3 thousand with delivery dates between March 12, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

The transactions referred to above are carried out by the Subsidiary Company as part of its core business in energy trading, which consists in particular of trading in electricity.

The terms of the concluded contracts (transactions) do not contain provisions concerning contractual penalties and do not differ from the terms typical of this kind/type of transactions on the market.

Legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR - confidential information.