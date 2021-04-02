Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii S.A.    CNT   PLERGPL00014

CENTRUM NOWOCZESNYCH TECHNOLOGII S.A.

(CNT)
Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii S A : Information about trading performed by a subsidiary company on the POLPX.

04/02/2021 | 06:58am EDT
Report number: 09/2021

Date of issue: 2021-04-01 15:43

Subject: Information about trading performed by a subsidiary company on the POLPX.

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii S.A. with its registered office in Sosnowiec (hereinafter: "the Issuer") hereby informs that due to the transactions of sales and purchase of electricity made on April 01, 2021 by the subsidiary GET EnTra Sp. z o.o. (the "Subsidiary Company") the total value of trading on the Polish Power Exchange S.A. (the "Exchange", "POLPX") between 11.03.2021 and 01.04.2021 amounted to PLN 49,544.7 thousand. The aforementioned value comprises transactions of purchase and sales of electricity with delivery dates between 12.03.2021 and 31.12.2022. The transaction with the highest value concluded in the above-mentioned period was a package of electricity sales and purchase transactions dated March 11, 2021 with the total value of PLN 9,500.3 thousand with delivery dates between March 12, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

The transactions referred to above are carried out by the Subsidiary Company as part of its core business in energy trading, which consists in particular of trading in electricity.

The terms of the concluded contracts (transactions) do not contain provisions concerning contractual penalties and do not differ from the terms typical of this kind/type of transactions on the market.

Legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR - confidential information.

Disclaimer

Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 10:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1 108 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2019 23,2 M 5,96 M 5,96 M
Net cash 2019 77,3 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,46x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 127 M 32,6 M 32,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 25,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacek Tazbirek Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Joanna Wycislo Financial Director
Ewa Danis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Waldemar Dabrowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Maria Kozinska Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRUM NOWOCZESNYCH TECHNOLOGII S.A.18.62%33
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.79%148 619
ENEL S.P.A.1.92%100 869
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.68%82 215
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.16%74 060
ORSTED A/S-17.61%68 076
