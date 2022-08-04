Log in
    LEU   US15643U1043

CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.

(LEU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23 2022-08-04 am EDT
34.03 USD   -1.76%
11:08aCENTRUS ENERGY : Investor Deck August 2022
PU
07/27CENTRUS TO WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 5 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET
AQ
06/24Centrus Energy Corp. Reports Results of Annual Stockholder Meeting
AQ
Centrus Energy : Investor Deck August 2022

08/04/2022 | 11:08am EDT
The Nuclear Fuel Market

Opportunity

August 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Confidential Information and

All information provided herein is strictly confidential and must not be disclosed to any other party other than to the intended recipient or used for any purpose other

Process

than assessing the opportunity presented herein.

Purpose & Restrictions of

The purpose of this information flyer is to provide an overview of the Company and to advise potential buyers of the proposed opportunity. This information flyer has

been compiled solely to assist interested parties in deciding whether they wish to participate, as potential buyers, in a proposed acquisition opportunity. It does not

Information Flyer

purport to contain all the information that a prospective buyer may require and interested parties should conduct their own analysis of the opportunity.

Information in this information flyer is believed to be accurate at the time it was prepared, but none of the shareholders, the Company or any of their respective

No Representations

directors, officers, trustees, partners, employees, agents, advisers or other representatives make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy, reliability,

completeness or reasonableness of such information, nor accept any liability whatsoever for or in respect of the same.

Provision of this information flyer does not constitute and is not to be taken as any form of commitment by the stakeholders that they will sell any of the Company's

assets. The Company is not bound to follow any process described in this information flyer and reserves the right (at its sole discretion) to alter any aspects of the

Rights Reserved

process and to withdraw from the opportunity and cease the process at any time. The Company reserves the right to liaise, negotiate or contract with any interested

party or person at any time without disclosing this to, or involving or doing the same with, any other interested party or person (whether before, during or after the sale

process). The stakeholders will not be responsible for, or pay, any costs, expenses or losses which may be incurred by any interested party in connection with the

opportunity.

Contact Information

If interested in the opportunity, please contact the representatives listed below.

Additional information is available upon your execution of a confidentiality agreement.

B. Riley Securities, Inc.

Joe Nardini

Matt Spain

Dominic Riley

Katie Kreis

Senior Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

Associate

Analyst

(703) 3112-9614

(310) 490-5195

(336) 430-7795

(443) 926-6227

jnardini@brileyfin.com

mspain@brileyfin.com

driley@brileyfin.com

kkreis@brileyfin.com

2

Table of Contents

Chapter

Page

Centrus At A Glance

4

Market Landscape

10

Trusted Nuclear Fuel Supplier: LEU Segment

18

Advanced Nuclear Fuel Pioneer: Technical Solutions Segment

22

Summary

29

3

Centrus

At A

Glance

America's

Uranium Enrichment &

Nuclear Fuel Technology

Company

Advanced Fuel Pioneer

Building the only U.S. uranium enrichment plant licensed to produce HALEU - a premium nuclear fuel that may soon be needed for existing and next generation reactors worldwide.

Nuclear Fuel Supplier

World's most diversified supplier of enriched uranium fuel to utilities in North America, Asia, and Europe - with a $1 billion long-termorder book through 2030.

National Security Partner

The only deployment-ready technology suitable to meet U.S.

national security requirements for

uranium enrichment.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centrus Energy Corp. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
