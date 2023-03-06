Advanced search
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.

(LEU)
Centrus Energy : Investor Deck March 2023

03/06/2023
The Nuclear Fuel Market Opportunity

March 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer: Our commentary and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, including our financial projections, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Centrus undertakes no obligation to update any such statement to reflect later developments. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from those discussed today include risks related to the war in Ukraine and geopolitical conflicts and the imposition of sanctions or other measures that could impact our ability to obtain or sell low enriched uranium (LEU) under our existing supply contract with the Russian government-owned entity TENEX, Joint-Stock Company ("TENEX"); changes in the nuclear energy industry, pricing trends and demand in the uranium and enrichment markets and their impact on our profitability, timing of physical delivery to customers, the competitive environment for our products and services, the impact and potential extended duration of the current supply/demand imbalance in the market for low- enriched uranium, risks related to trade barriers and contract terms that limit our ability to deliver LEU to customers, risks related to actions that may be taken by the U.S. government or other governments that could affect our ability or the ability of our sources of supply to perform under contract obligations, including the imposition of sanctions, restrictions or other requirements, as well as those provided in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports as filed with the SEC.

Industry / Market Data: Industry and market data used in this presentation have been obtained from third-party industry publications and sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. We have not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and cannot assure you of the data's accuracy or completeness.

2

Table of Contents

Page

Centrus At A Glance

4

Market Landscape

11

Trusted Nuclear Fuel Supplier: LEU Segment

20

Advanced Nuclear Fuel Pioneer: Technical Solutions Segment

24

Summary

30

3

Centrus At A Glance

America's

Uranium Enrichment

Company

Advanced Fuel Pioneer

Building the only U.S. uranium enrichment plant licensed to produce HALEU - a premium nuclear fuel that will be needed for existing and next generation reactors worldwide.

Nuclear Fuel Supplier

World's most diversified supplier of enriched uranium fuel to utilities in North America, Asia, and Europe - with a $1 billion long-termorder book through 2030.

National Security Partner

The only deployment-ready technology suitable to meet U.S. national security requirements for uranium enrichment.

Disclaimer

Centrus Energy Corp. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
