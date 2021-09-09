Log in
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.

Centrus Energy : to Present at Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference September 14-15, 2021

09/09/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md. - Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU), supplier of nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry that is also conducting a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) enrichment demonstration program for the U.S. Department of Energy, today announced that Daniel B. Poneman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Philip Strawbridge, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference, which is being held virtually on September 14-15, 2021.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference, contact your Lake Street representative, or email conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources - helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Dan Leistikow (301) 564-3399 or LeistikowD@centrusenergy.com
Media: Lindsey Geisler (301) 564-3392 or GeislerLR@centrusenergy.com

Sales 2021 229 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 442 M 442 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 67,8%
