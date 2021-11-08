Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Centrus Energy Corp.
  News
  Summary
    LEU   US15643U1043

CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.

(LEU)
  Report
Centrus to Webcast Conference Call on November 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
BETHESDA, Md. - Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) will broadcast its quarterly conference call with shareholders and the financial community over the Internet on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company will release its third quarter earnings report for 2021, which ended September 30, 2021, after the close of markets on Wednesday, November 10.

The conference call will be open to listeners who log in through the Company's website, www.centrusenergy.com. A link to the call will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website, and a webcast replay will be available through November 21, 2021.

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources - helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

Contact:
Lindsey Geisler (301) 564-3392 or GeislerLR@centrusenergy.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 229 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 898 M 898 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 71,0%
Managers and Directors
Daniel B. Poneman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip O. Strawbridge CFO, Treasurer, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Mikel Howard Williams Chairman
Dennis J. Scott Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Margot Anderson Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP.177.56%898
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM167.55%11 558
CAMECO CORPORATION97.24%10 754
ENERGY FUELS INC.136.67%1 598
DENISON MINES CORP.185.71%1 557
YELLOW CAKE PLC42.97%882