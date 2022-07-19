Centum Electronics : Annual General Meeting

Small businesses complain about cold-turkey approach and lack of economically feasible alternatives
taking fresh orders. I will switch to substitutes once the current stock is exhausted."
KRISHNA KANT
Mumbai, 18 July
PACE IN GOODS CARRIED
n Change vs same week last year (as of July 10, in %)
SARTHAK CHOUDHURY
New Delhi, 18 July
Eighteen days after India banned single-use plastic (SUP), Jalandhar's
Maqsudan Mandi vegetable
Businessmen like Keswani in Lucknow said the ban could have been implemented better.
"The world is moving towards eco-friendly alternatives. As responsible citizens, even we want to contribute to the cause. But these things take time.
The past week saw lower activity than before, with more people staying at home.
The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 16,935 over the last 24 hours, according to a government statement on Monday. This is slightly higher
n Change vs same week last year (as of July 17, in %)
8.28
22.56
16.49
4.91
Freight loading
Freight revenue
(quantity)
(value)
market appears not to have got the memo.
"Customers have a cavalier attitude towards the ban. While some support the ban, others ask us to provide them with polythene bags. We are in no position to say no as it will affect our business," said Suresh, a vendor in the market and who only identified his first name.
"There are three main issues withtheban.Firstly,alotofven- dors, especially in small towns, are not aware of the ban. Sec- ond, even if they are aware, they are short of options. Lastly, the lack of checks by the authorities is also enabling shopkeepers to
"THE GOVT HAS NOT MANAGED
the products en masse. This will push up our costs," said Ninave, on the cost implications of
Approach and ideas need to be collectively implemented so that the change is smooth," he said. Asanexample, hesuggested shutting down plastic manufacturing unitsfirst."Afterthat, thegovernmentshould'vegiven us three months to get rid of the stock we had."
Disposal of existing stock is a concern for shop owners. Many claimed to have given away some of their stock to rag- pickers and some to clients.
"Objects like books and tiffin boxes are wrapped in plastic and sent to us. We are like middlemen in this system. We get productswrappedinplasticand
than the 16,678 cases in the previous week. The drop in activity could also have been because of a religious holiday (Eid-ul-Zuha or Bakrid).
Search engine Google uses anonymised location data to track how people are moving during the pandemic. It showed a decline workplace visits during the previous week. Retail and recreation visits also fell, as did essential shopping in the form of grocery and pharmacy visits. There was an increase in the amount of time spent at home (see chart 1).
There was a drop in the
Note: Latest update is as of July 13, 2022, based on location data as processed by the company. The percentage change is compared to a baseline value for the same day of the week, calculated on a median basis during the 5-week period, Jan 3-Feb 6, 2020. The chart shows a seven-day rolling average of visits to each category. Residential data refers to change in time spent at home.
Source: Google LLC "Google COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports", Our World In Data
Vehicle registrations forweek ending July 10 (in 100,000)
Vehicle registrations forweek ending July 17 (in 100,000)
4.2
3.7
2.8
2.6
3.5
3.7
3.5
3.4
2019
2020
2021
2022
Note: Based on road transport offices (RTOs) for which Vahan data is available.
Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
continue the practice," he said.
India on July 1 banned SUP on items ranging from straws to cigarette packets to fight pollu- tion, dismissing the requests of food, beverage, and consumer goods companies to hold off the restriction to avoid disruption. Business Standard spoke to shop owners across India to understand the post-ban scenario.
Rakesh Keswani, who owns ashopinHazratganj,anupscale market in Lucknow, criticised the move. "It has led to a great loss for us retailers. The government has not managed to put
TOPUTAN END TOTHE PRODUCTION OFSUPTO BEGIN WITH.THE BAN HAS SEVERELY AFFECTED SALES ASPEOPLE HAVE FEW ALTERNATIVES"
Rakesh Keswani
Shop owner, Lucknow
"CLOTH BAGVENDORS HAVE STARTED CHARGINGUS TWICE THE AMOUNTTHEY USED TO EARLIER. EVENIF GST ISCUTON SOME ALTERNATIVES, WEARE NOT INA POSITION TO ARGUE"
Tamal Kishore
Flower shop owner, Mathura
switching to gift wraps and paper bags.
Tamal Kishore, who owns a flower shop near a temple in Mathura, said his operation costs will increase two-fold if he were to offer paper or cloth bags to customers.
"We are facing trouble dealing with customers. Plastic bags were cheap. If we start using paper bags, the prices will increase. People are not willing to pay double the amount. The majority of customers aren't even aware of the ban. Either we lose customers or our mon-
give it away to our clients. The customer uses the plastic when he or she goes shopping and more often than not, the plastic is circulated back to us. The ban would have been better if a convenient disposal system was in placeforeveryone,"saidNinave.
Delhi Environment Minister GopalRaihassuggestedagoods and services tax (GST) cut on raw materials used to produce alternatives to SUP. Shop owners felt it would be of little help.
"Cloth bag vendors are aware of the ban and have started charging us twice the
number of flights taken. For example, there were around 340,000 passengers on July 17 compared to 348,000 passengers on the previous Sunday. There were also fewer flights (see chart 2).
Power generation in the country continued to moderate and it was down 3.2 per cent from the previous week but higher compared to 2019 levels, based on reporting day data. The power producers in the country generated 4,276 million units (MU) of electricity per day on average in the
an end to the production of SUP to begin with. The ban has severely affected our sales as people havelimitedalternatives to SUPs. On top of that, all the other options are costly. Even our margins have taken a 10-15 per cent hit," he said.
Kishore Ninave, a jewellery shop owner in Nagpur, said that it will take businesses some timebeforetheystopusingSUP. "Shop owners need to get rid of the old stock before they buy or
resort to something new. It is a slow process and these changes take time," he said.
"Moreoftenthannot,people buy jewellery to gift people. With the ban on plastics, we will also shift to using paper gift wraps. The cost of paper wraps ishigherthanplasticones.Even though it won't have a major impact on the clients', we buy
ey," he said.
In Odisha's capital city of Bhubaneswar, the municipal corporation is cracking down on the use of SUP but the authorities in the state's smaller towns are yet to follow suit.
Ratikanta Biswal, a grocery shop owner in Balasore some 200 km south of Bhubaneswar, said he hadn't seen anyone complain about the use of SUP. "I still have a sizeable stock left. However, local factories are not
amount they used to earlier. Even if the GST is cut on some alternatives,wearenotinaposition to argue," Kishore said.
Most shopkeepers agreed with the move to curb the use of plastic, but felt it came at the cost of their earnings.
"We appreciate the govern- ment's initiative. Even we want a better future for our kids. But what good will happen if it affects ourlivelihoodsandwages?" Kishore said in Mathura.
latest week. It was 4,418 MUs per day in the previous week. In comparison, power generation was 3,817 MUs per day during the corresponding week in 2019 (see chart 3).
The Indian Railways recorded 4.91 per cent growth in the quantity of goods carried in the latest week, a decline when compared to
8.28 per cent in the previous week. It recorded a 16.49 per cent rise in freight revenue, or
the money it made from carrying these goods. The growth was higher (22.56 per cent) in the previous week (see chart 4).
Indians registered around 342,000 vehicles in the latest week. This is 7.3 per cent lower than the corresponding figure in 2019. The gap was wider in the previous week, at 17 per cent (see chart 5).
Monday 9 am traffic in major metros picked up on July 18, shows data from
global location technology firm TomTom International. It was only 32 per cent below 2019 levels in New Delhi compared to 42 per cent in the previous week. Mumbai traffic was 31 per cent below 2019 levels in Mumbai compared to a 35 per cent drop on July 11 (see chart 6).
Business Standard tracks these indicators as a way of keeping track of the economy on a weekly basis. Official
macroeconomic data is often released with a lag. Analysts globally have been tracking similar indicators. It gives a picture of the situation on the ground amid restrictions to control the Covid-19 pandemic that began more than two years ago.
Google data is released with a lag. The latest is as of July 13. Traffic data is as of July 18, Monday 9 am. All other data is as of Sunday, July 17.
