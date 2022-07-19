Centum Electronics : Annual General Meeting

n Change vs same week last year (as of July 10, in %)

taking fresh orders. I will switch to substitutes once the current stock is exhausted."

n Change vs same week last year (as of July 17, in %)

The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 16,935 over the last 24 hours, according to a government statement on Monday. This is slightly higher

The past week saw lower activity than before, with more people staying at home.

"The world is moving towards eco-friendly alternatives. As responsible citizens, even we want to contribute to the cause. But these things take time.

Businessmen like Keswani in Lucknow said the ban could have been implemented better.

market appears not to have got the memo. "Customers have a cavalier attitude towards the ban. While some support the ban, others ask us to provide them with polythene bags. We are in no position to say no as it will affect our business," said Suresh, a vendor in the market and who only identified his first name. "There are three main issues withtheban.Firstly,alotofven- dors, especially in small towns, are not aware of the ban. Sec- ond, even if they are aware, they are short of options. Lastly, the lack of checks by the authorities is also enabling shopkeepers to

"THE GOVT HAS NOT MANAGED

the products en masse. This will push up our costs," said Ninave, on the cost implications of

Approach and ideas need to be collectively implemented so that the change is smooth," he said. Asanexample, hesuggested shutting down plastic manufacturing unitsfirst."Afterthat, thegovernmentshould'vegiven us three months to get rid of the stock we had." Disposal of existing stock is a concern for shop owners. Many claimed to have given away some of their stock to rag- pickers and some to clients. "Objects like books and tiffin boxes are wrapped in plastic and sent to us. We are like middlemen in this system. We get productswrappedinplasticand

than the 16,678 cases in the previous week. The drop in activity could also have been because of a religious holiday (Eid-ul-Zuha or Bakrid). Search engine Google uses anonymised location data to track how people are moving during the pandemic. It showed a decline workplace visits during the previous week. Retail and recreation visits also fell, as did essential shopping in the form of grocery and pharmacy visits. There was an increase in the amount of time spent at home (see chart 1). There was a drop in the

Note: Latest update is as of July 13, 2022, based on location data as processed by the company. The percentage change is compared to a baseline value for the same day of the week, calculated on a median basis during the 5-week period, Jan 3-Feb 6, 2020. The chart shows a seven-day rolling average of visits to each category. Residential data refers to change in time spent at home. Source: Google LLC "Google COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports", Our World In Data 2: AIR TRAFFIC DECLINING Note:Shows7-dayrollingaveragenumbersfordomestictrafficbasedondepartingflightsand passengers.Averageshavebeenusedwhereverarchivaldatawasunavailable. Source:MinistryofCivilAviation