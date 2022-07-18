Centum Electronics : Dividend

Centum was founded in 1994 in Bangalore, India. Since then, the Company has rapidly grown into a diversified electronics Company with operations in North America, EMEA and Asia. The Company offers a broad range of products and services across different industry segments. It has continuously invested in strengthening its design & product development capabilities while developing deep domain knowledge in the segments it operates in. Centum has also established truly world-class manufacturing facilities with cutting edge infrastructure as well as a global supply chain capable of delivering products with high quality and reliability.

A key contributor to Centum Group's growth has been the strong relationships forged with international customers and partners. This customer-focused approach coupled with