Centum Electronics : Dividend

We are Centum Electronics Limited
Centum was founded in 1994 in Bangalore, India. Since then, the Company has rapidly grown into a diversified electronics Company with operations in North America, EMEA and Asia. The Company offers a broad range of products and services across different industry segments. It has continuously invested in strengthening its design & product development capabilities while developing deep domain knowledge in the segments it operates in. Centum has also established truly world-class manufacturing facilities with cutting edge infrastructure as well as a global supply chain capable of delivering products with high quality and reliability.
A key contributor to Centum Group's growth has been the strong relationships forged with international customers and partners. This customer-focused approach coupled with
Centum's culture hinged on the core-values of Technology- Teamwork-Trust has resulted in a track-record of high quality products & services and excellent execution ability.
Centum currently has a team of 1800 employees including 650 design engineers. With a 29 years of domain expertise in Electronics Design and Manufacturing Solutions Centum has provided its customers with Hi-Tech and Hi-reliability products with flexible engagement models and in the process developed a strong relationship with all the marquee global clients.
Our goal is to provide a comprehensive, competitive and innovative set of solutions and give customers the flexibility to choose what is best suited to their needs.
Our Vision
To create value by contributing to the success of our customers, by being their innovation partner for design & manufacturing solutions in high technology areas.
Major Events
during Financial Year 2021-22
Centum was privileged to host Mr. Franck Riester, Minister of Foreign Trade, France, Mrs. Anne Genetet, M P, Mr. Emmanuel Lenian, Ambassador of France and other senior delegates. Discussions were held on focusing the opportunities to build Company's strong presence in France and Europe in the strategic areas of Clean Tech & Energy, Defence, Mobility and Medtech.
Centum Electronics Limited is the proud recipient of the SIDM CHAMPION AWARD (Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers) from Hon'ble Defence Minister, Shri. Rajnath Singh under Large Category for import substitution for an outstanding contribution made towards critical technology development in the area of Defence Systems in line with Make in India policy of Government of India. Our CMD, Mr. Apparao V Mallavarapu and our President Mr. Vinod Chippalkatti received this prestigious award.
The delegation led by Mr. Jean-Loïc Galle, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Performance Officer of Thales France along with Mr. Roque Carmona, Senior Vice-President
Group Chief Procurement Officer and
Mr. Deepak Talwar - VP Global Procurement - Engineering Segment WW & VP Procurement - India, Middle East & Africa regions and Thales India team visited the Company. Mr. Jean's visit marked our 10 years of partnership with Thales, thus, fortifying our relationship further and strengthening our collaboration with Thales in the coming years.
