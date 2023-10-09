PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

9 October 2023

(PURSUANT TO THE CAPITAL MARKETS (SECURITIES)

(PUBLIC OFFERS, LISTING AND DISCLOSURES) REGULATIONS, 2002)

Centum has through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bakki Holdco Limited (a licensed bank non-operating holding company), entered into agreement with certain other shareholders in Sidian Bank Limited ("Sidian") for the sale of part of its shares in Sidian.

These other shareholders in exercise of their pre-emptive rights over the transfers of shares in Sidian have acquired 38.91% of the issued shares of Sidian. Bakki Holdco Limited, which held 83.43% of the issued shares of Sidian will, following this transaction, remain the holder of 44.52% of the issued shares of Sidian.

Consequently, and in accordance with the Regulations, Centum hereby notifies the public that Sidian will cease to be a subsidiary of Centum. The price for this transaction is in line with Centum's latest carrying value of Sidian in its books as at 31 March 2023 (being the latest financial year-end). The carrying value was at an uplift based on the market value of Sidian's shares. This transaction will therefore not have a material impact on the net asset value of Centum.

The transaction has received approval of the Central Bank of Kenya and shall take effect on 20 October 2023.

For & on behalf of the Board of Directors

James Mworia, CFA, CGMA

Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director