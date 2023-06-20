Centum Investment : Two Rivers International Finance And Innovation Centre Information Pack
Table of Contents
01 At A Glance
Strategic Location page 13
Lifestyle & Infrastructure page 24
04 Competitive Benefits
05 Brand Capacity & Sponsors page 45
06 Application Process
07 Living in Kenya page 51
01 At a Glance
Two Rivers International Finance &
Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) Offering -
A Snapshot.
Welcome to Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre!
Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) is the first-everprivately-owned business services Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kenya, offering new and exciting prospects for global, regional, and Kenyan service- oriented business enterprises seeking a base to access international markets competitively.
Spanning over 64 acres within Nairobi's prestigious diplomatic blue zone, TRIFIC provides global businesses and talent with a world-class environment to thrive in by enabling the exceptional in business, lifestyle, and community.
