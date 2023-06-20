Advanced search
    CTUM   KE0000000265

CENTUM INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(CTUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-18
8.980 KES   +2.75%
07:11aCentum Investment : Two Rivers International Finance And Innovation Centre Information Pack
PU
06/12Centum Investment : Two Rivers International Financial Centre
PU
03/16CENTUM INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED : Integrated report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centum Investment : Two Rivers International Finance And Innovation Centre Information Pack

06/20/2023 | 07:11am EDT
Sponsored by:

Table of Contents

01 At A Glance

page 03

  1. Strategic Location page 13
  2. Lifestyle & Infrastructure page 24

04 Competitive Benefits

page 38

05 Brand Capacity & Sponsors page 45

06 Application Process

page 47

07 Living in Kenya page 51

Updated as of June 16th, 2023

2

01 At a Glance

Two Rivers International Finance &

Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) Offering -

A Snapshot.

3

Welcome to Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre!

Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) is the first-everprivately-owned business services Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kenya, offering new and exciting prospects for global, regional, and Kenyan service- oriented business enterprises seeking a base to access international markets competitively.

Spanning over 64 acres within Nairobi's prestigious diplomatic blue zone, TRIFIC provides global businesses and talent with a world-class environment to thrive in by enabling the exceptional in business, lifestyle, and community.

5

Disclaimer

Centum Investment Company plc published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 11:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 089 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net income 2022 -733 M -5,23 M -5,23 M
Net Debt 2022 18 671 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,0x
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 5 976 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 082
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart CENTUM INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Centum Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Mwirigi Mworia Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Donald Kaberuka Chairman
Thomas OmondiAchola Group Chief Operating Officer
Susan Wakhungu-Githuku Independent Non-Executive Director
Moses Ikiara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTUM INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED7.42%43
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.83%105 250
UBS GROUP AG7.56%61 758
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.2.40%54 076
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.20.83%43 735
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.91%35 235
