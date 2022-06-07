Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kenya
  Nairobi Stock Exchange
  Centum Investment Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    CTUM   KE0000000265

CENTUM INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(CTUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  06-06
9.840 KES   +0.82%
Kenya's Centum to sell Sidian Bank stake to Nigeria's Access Bank

06/07/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
NAIROBI, June 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's Centum Investment Co. Plc said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 83.4% stake in Kenya's Sidian Bank to Nigeria's Access Bank for 4.3 billion shillings ($36.8 million).

Centum said in a statement the deal with Access Bank, a subsidiary of Access Holdings <CTUM.NR ACCESSCORP.LG>, was subject to regulatory approval in Kenya and Nigeria.

"This transaction stands as one of the largest private equity transactions in East Africa and reflects a strong commitment by Access Bank to the future of the Kenyan economy," James Mworia, Centum's chief executive officer, said.

If the transaction goes through, it will be the second acquisition in Kenya for Access Bank, which acquired Transnational Bank, now called Access Bank Kenya, in 2020.

Sidian Bank Group, which focuses on lending to small and medium-sized businesses and trade finance, had total assets of 43.2 billion shillings at the end of March.

Centum, which invests in listed firms and private companies, says it had assets worth about $400 million at the end of March.

Access Bank, with operations across three continents and 17 countries, had total assets of about $28.8 billion at the end of March.

"Through this transaction and the subsequent merger with Access Bank Kenya, we will be well placed to promote regional trade finance and other cross border banking services," Roosevelt Ogbonna, Access Bank's CEO, said.

($1 = 116.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Mark Potter)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 9.95 End-of-day quote.6.99%
CENTUM INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 0.82% 9.84 End-of-day quote.-30.21%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.32% 521.98 Real-time Quote.-2.40%
LG CORP. 0.25% 80300 End-of-day quote.-0.74%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.48% 168.2 Real-time Quote.-3.46%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 801 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Net income 2021 -619 M -5,29 M -5,29 M
Net Debt 2021 19 975 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,8x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 6 548 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 088
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart CENTUM INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Centum Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Mwirigi Mworia Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Samuel Kariuki Group CFO & MD-Centum Real Estate
Donald Kaberuka Chairman
Thomas OmondiAchola COO & MD-Centum Business Solutions
Laila Macharia Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTUM INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED-30.21%56
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.24%102 316
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.53%79 562
UBS GROUP AG10.05%62 451
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.50%37 118
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-20.23%33 991