    CNI   AU000000CNI5

CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP

(CNI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/08 06:44:12 pm
3.035 AUD   -0.49%
05:48pCENTURIA CAPITAL : CNI HY22 Results Presentation
PU
02/07CENTURIA CAPITAL : Application for quotation of securities - CNI
PU
01/30Centuria Capital Group Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year of 2022
CI
Centuria Capital : CNI HY22 Results Presentation

02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST
09 FEBRUARY 2022

ASX: CNI

only

LISTED: 56-88 LISBON STREET, FAIRFIELD, NSW

LISTED: 101 MORAY STREET, SOUTH MELBOURNE, VIC

Centuria

Capital Group

HY22 RESULTS

use

UNLISTED: OMNIA SHOPPING CENTRE, POTTS POINT, NSW

UNLISTED: (HERITAGE PORTFOLIO) CARTERHOUSE LIFECARE, NZ

nal

UNLISTED: ROBINA HOME + LIFE CENTRE, VARSITY LAKES, QLD

UNLISTED: MOORA ALMOND ORCHARD, RIVERINA, NSW

74 NEWTON ROAD, WETHERILL PARK, NSW

WETHERILL PARK, NSW

onlyuse

8 HEXHAM PLACE, WETHERILL PARK, NSW

nal

164 NEWTON ROAD, WETHERILL PARK, NSW

160 NEWTON ROAD, WETHERILL PARK, NSW

AGENDA

  1. Group Overview
  2. Financial Results
  3. Divisional Overview
  4. Strategy & Outlook
  5. Appendices

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF

COUNTRY

Our group manages property throughout Australia and New Zealand. Accordingly, Centuria pays its respects to the traditional owners of the land in each country, to their unique cultures and to their elders past and present.

ASX:CNI

only

Group Overview

use

SECTION ONE

nal

UNLISTED: FLAVORITE GLASSHOUSE, WARRAGUL, VIC

A leading Australasian real estate funds manager

Included in the S&P/ASX200 Index

use only

$4.0bn

CENTURIA

INDUSTRIAL REIT

ASX:CIP

$20.2bn GROUP AUM1

$19.3bn REAL ESTATE AUM

$6.7bn

$12.6bn

LISTED REAL ESTATE

UNLISTED REAL ESTATE

$2.4bn

$0.3bn

$8.4bn

$2.0bn

$2.2bn

CENTURIA

ASSET PLUS

SINGLE

MULTI ASSET

MULTI ASSET

OFFICE REIT

LIMITED

ASSET

CLOSED ENDED

OPEN ENDED

ASX:COF

NZX:APL

FUNDS

FUNDS

FUNDS

$0.9bn

INVESTMENT BONDS

CENTURIA LIFE

CENTURIA

INVESTMENT BONDS

GUARDIAN FRIENDLY

SOCIETY

$1.1bn

ON BALANCE SHEET

$241m

CASH & UNDRAWN DEBT

CENTURIA OFFICE

-COLISTED

INVESTMENTS

(ASX:COF)

$264m (19.0%)2

CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL

(ASX:CIP)

$429m (16.2%)2

ASSET PLUS

$714m

(NZX:APL)

$21m (19.9%)2

PRIMEWEST UNLISTED

COUNLISTED- INVESTMENTS

REAL ESTATE

$50m

CENTURIA UNLISTED

REAL ESTATE AND DEBT

$149m

CENTURIA PROPERTIES

$273m

HELD FOR DEVELOPMENT

$74m

nal

Note: Assets under management (AUM) as at 31 December 2021. All figures above are in Australian dollars (currency exchange ratio of AU$1.000:NZ$1.0617 as

t 31 December 2021). Numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding

1.

AUM includes assets exchanged to be settled, cash and other assets

2.

B sed on the respective close prices for COF, CIP and APL at Wednesday, 31 December 2021. Includes ownership by associates of Centuria Capital Group

ASX:CNI | 4

Delivering strong growth and creating value across the platform

only

$20.2bn

14.5cps

11.0cps

Group

Upgraded FY22

FY22 DPS

AUM

OEPS guidance1

guidance

16% above FY21

+20.8% increase

+10% increase

above FY21 OEPS

above FY21 DPS

use

7.4cps

HY22 OEPS3

+19.4% increase above HY21

5.5cps

$2.5bn

$2.2bn

HY22 gross real estate

Development

HY22 DPS

acquisition activity4

pipeline5

nal

+22.2% increase above HY21

3. Operating EPS (OEPS) is calculated based on the Operating NPAT of the Group divided by

1. Previous FY22 operating EPS guidance of 13.2cps as provided on 11 August 2021

2. Source: Moelis Australia. Based on movement in security price from ASX closing on 31

the weighted average number of securities

December 2020 to ASX closing on 31 December 2021 plus distributions per security paid

4. Includes $1,060m of acquisitions exchanged and settled in HY22, $1,087m of new

during the respective period(s) assuming re-investment of all distributions. Past performance

acquisitions exchanged in HY22 yet to be settled and $328m of real estate debt transactions

is not a reliable indicator of future performance

5. Development projects and development capex pipeline, including fund throughs

37.9%

12 month total

securityholder return2

S&P/ASX200 Index +17.2%

S&P/ASX200 AREIT Index +26.1%

$0.6bn

HY22 valuation

increase

ASX:CNI | 5



Disclaimer

Centuria Capital Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
