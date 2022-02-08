Centuria Capital : CNI HY22 Results Presentation

UNLISTED: ROBINA HOME + LIFE CENTRE, VARSITY LAKES, QLD
UNLISTED: MOORA ALMOND ORCHARD, RIVERINA, NSW
74 NEWTON ROAD, WETHERILL PARK, NSW
WETHERILL PARK, NSW
8 HEXHAM PLACE, WETHERILL PARK, NSW
164 NEWTON ROAD, WETHERILL PARK, NSW
160 NEWTON ROAD, WETHERILL PARK, NSW
AGENDA
Group Overview
Financial Results
Divisional Overview
Strategy & Outlook
Appendices
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF
COUNTRY
Our group manages property throughout Australia and New Zealand. Accordingly, Centuria pays its respects to the traditional owners of the land in each country, to their unique cultures and to their elders past and present.
ASX:CNI
Group Overview
SECTION ONE
UNLISTED: FLAVORITE GLASSHOUSE, WARRAGUL, VIC
A leading Australasian real estate funds manager
Included in the S&P/ASX200 Index
$4.0bn
CENTURIA
INDUSTRIAL REIT
ASX:CIP
$20.2bn GROUP AUM1
$19.3bn REAL ESTATE AUM
$6.7bn
$12.6bn
LISTED REAL ESTATE
UNLISTED REAL ESTATE
$2.4bn
$0.3bn
$8.4bn
$2.0bn
$2.2bn
CENTURIA
ASSET PLUS
SINGLE
MULTI ASSET
MULTI ASSET
OFFICE REIT
LIMITED
ASSET
CLOSED ENDED
OPEN ENDED
ASX:COF
NZX:APL
FUNDS
FUNDS
FUNDS
$0.9bn
INVESTMENT BONDS
CENTURIA LIFE
CENTURIA
INVESTMENT BONDS
GUARDIAN FRIENDLY
SOCIETY
$1.1bn
ON BALANCE SHEET
$241m
CASH & UNDRAWN DEBT
CENTURIA OFFICE
-COLISTED
INVESTMENTS
(ASX:COF)
$264m (19.0%)2
CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL
(ASX:CIP)
$429m (16.2%)2
ASSET PLUS
$714m
(NZX:APL)
$21m (19.9%)2
PRIMEWEST UNLISTED
COUNLISTED- INVESTMENTS
REAL ESTATE
$50m
CENTURIA UNLISTED
REAL ESTATE AND DEBT
$149m
CENTURIA PROPERTIES
$273m
HELD FOR DEVELOPMENT
$74m
Note: Assets under management (AUM) as at 31 December 2021. All figures above are in Australian dollars (currency exchange ratio of AU$1.000:NZ$1.0617 as
1. AUM includes assets exchanged to be settled, cash and other assets
1.
AUM includes assets exchanged to be settled, cash and other assets
2.
2. Based on the respective close prices for COF, CIP and APL at Wednesday, 31 December 2021. Includes ownership by associates of Centuria Capital Group
ASX:CNI | 4
Delivering strong growth and creating value across the platform
only
$20.2bn
14.5cps
11.0cps
Group
Upgraded FY22
FY22 DPS
AUM
OEPS guidance1
guidance
16% above FY21
+20.8% increase
+10% increase
above FY21 OEPS
above FY21 DPS
use
7.4cps
HY22 OEPS3
+19.4% increase above HY21
5.5cps
$2.5bn
$2.2bn
HY22 gross real estate
Development
HY22 DPS
acquisition activity4
pipeline5
+22.2% increase above HY21
3. Operating EPS (OEPS) is calculated based on the Operating NPAT of the Group divided by
1. Previous FY22 operating EPS guidance of 13.2cps as provided on 11 August 2021
2. Source: Moelis Australia. Based on movement in security price from ASX closing on 31
the weighted average number of securities
December 2020 to ASX closing on 31 December 2021 plus distributions per security paid
4. Includes $1,060m of acquisitions exchanged and settled in HY22, $1,087m of new
during the respective period(s) assuming re-investment of all distributions. Past performance
acquisitions exchanged in HY22 yet to be settled and $328m of real estate debt transactions
is not a reliable indicator of future performance
5. Development projects and development capex pipeline, including fund throughs
37.9%
12 month total
securityholder return2
S&P/ASX200 Index +17.2%
S&P/ASX200 AREIT Index +26.1%
$0.6bn
HY22 valuation
increase
ASX:CNI | 5
