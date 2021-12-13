Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Centuria Capital Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNI   AU000000CNI5

CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP

(CNI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/13
3.33 AUD   +0.60%
12/13CENTURIA CAPITAL : Dividend/Distribution - CNI
PU
12/09CENTURIA CAPITAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CNI
PU
12/06CENTURIA CAPITAL : Distribution Reinvestment Plan
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centuria Capital : Dividend/Distribution - CNI

12/13/2021 | 11:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CNI - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

14/12/2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.05500000

Ex Date

30/12/2021

Record Date

31/12/2021

Payment Date

9/2/2022

DRP election date

Tuesday January 4, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

2A.4 +Record Date 31/12/2021
2A.5 Ex Date 30/12/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
ASX +Security Description
CNI
1.6 ASX +Security Code
14/12/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
CNI
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

22095454336

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

only

2A.6 Payment Date 9/2/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

personal use

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.05500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

For

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.05500000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

only

+security

0.0000 %

AUD 0.01200000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.04300000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

use

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

personal

https://centuria.com.au/centuria-capital/shareholder-centre/distribution-taxation-history/

Tax-free amounts

9.96

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

For

income

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

Managed investment trust

9.105

fund payments

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

Gross cash distribution

9.121

Interest exempt from

9.122

withholding

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Capital Gains discount

9.124

method Non-Taxable

Australian property

Capital gains other

9.126

Non-Taxable Australian

only

property

Other income

9.130

Royalties

9.135

NCMI

use

Excluded from NCMI

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

personal

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

notices to share registry under DRP

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

1.5000 %

Tuesday January 4, 2022 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

6/1/2022

19/1/2022

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

Securities issued under the DRP will be priced based on the arithmetic average (rounded to four decimal places) of the

daily VWAP of all Securities sold in the ordinary course of trading on the ASX automated trading system during the 10

Trading Day period starting on the 3rd Business Day after the Record Date, less a 1.5 percent discount.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

9/2/2022

For

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Centuria Capital Limited published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 04:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
12/13CENTURIA CAPITAL : Dividend/Distribution - CNI
PU
12/09CENTURIA CAPITAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CNI
PU
12/06CENTURIA CAPITAL : Distribution Reinvestment Plan
PU
11/25CENTURIA CAPITAL : AGM 2021 Chairman and Joint CEO's Address
PU
10/27Ma Financial, Centuria Capital to Fork Out $63 Million Each to Acquire Office Building ..
MT
10/26MA Financial Group Limited Announces Acquisition of Adelaide Office Asset in Partnershi..
CI
09/07CENTURIA CAPITAL : Acquires Office Building in Port Adelaide for $46 Million
MT
09/06MAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : Appoints CEO, CFO; Completes Trailer Business Sale
MT
08/30Centuria Capital Group, Centuria Property Funds Limited and Centuria Property Funds No...
CI
08/11CENTURIA CAPITAL : FY21 Profit Surges; Raises Final Dividend
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 241 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 105 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
Net Debt 2022 142 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 2 631 M 1 873 M 1 868 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Centuria Capital Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,33 AUD
Average target price 3,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Edward McBain Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Christopher Huljich Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Holt Chief Financial Officer
Garry Sam Charny Chairman
Troy Dafter Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP26.62%1 876
BLACKROCK, INC.28.22%140 548
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.41.11%91 720
UBS GROUP AG32.12%61 664
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)33.67%46 849
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.58%44 089