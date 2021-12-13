Centuria Capital : Dividend/Distribution - CNI

2A.4 +Record Date 31/12/2021
2A.5 Ex Date 30/12/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
ASX +Security Description
CNI
1.6 ASX +Security Code
14/12/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
CNI
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Registration Number
22095454336
Notification of dividend / distribution
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election
4A.3 DRP discount rate
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
1.5000 %
Tuesday January 4, 2022 17:00:00
Start Date
End Date
6/1/2022
19/1/2022
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
Securities issued under the DRP will be priced based on the arithmetic average (rounded to four decimal places) of the
daily VWAP of all Securities sold in the ordinary course of trading on the ASX automated trading system during the 10
Trading Day period starting on the 3rd Business Day after the Record Date, less a 1.5 percent discount.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD
9/2/2022
Yes
date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No
Notification of dividend / distribution
5 / 6