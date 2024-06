Centuria Capital Group is an Australia-based specialist investment manager. The Company delivers a range of products and services to investors, advisers and security holders. The Company offers a range of investment opportunities, including listed and unlisted real estate funds as well as tax-effective investment bonds. Its principal activities are the marketing and management of investment products including property investment funds and friendly society investment bonds, as well as co-investments in property investment funds. Its segments include Property funds management, Co-investments, Developments, Property and development finance, Investment bonds management and Corporate. Property Funds Management segment is engaged in the management of listed and unlisted property funds. Developments segment manages development projects and completion of structured property developments, which span sectors ranging from commercial office, industrial, health through to residential mixed use.

