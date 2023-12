Centuria Industrial REIT is an Australia-based real estate investment trust. The principal activity of the Company is the investment in industrial properties within Australia. Its portfolio of industrial assets is situated in urban infill locations throughout Australia. The Company’s investment objective is to build a portfolio of quality industrial assets to deliver income and capital growth to investors. Its portfolio includes about 89 fit-for-purpose industrial assets. The assets are situated in key in-fill locations and close to key infrastructure. Its investment properties portfolio includes Telstra Data Centre, 207-219 Browns Rd, 324-332 Frankston-Dandenong Rd, 159 & 169 Studley Court, 346 Boundary Road, 85 Fulton Drive, 9 Fellowes Ct, 56-88 Lisbon Street, 8 Hexham Place, 60-80 Southlink St, 310 Spearwood Ave, 23-41 Galway Ave, 32-54 Kaurna Ave, 8 Lexington Dr, and 52-74 Quarry Rd, among others. Its investment manager is Centuria Property Funds No. 2 Limited.

Sector Commercial REITs