    CIP   AU000000CIP0

CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT

(CIP)
Centuria Industrial REIT : CIP HY22 Results Presentation

01/31/2022 | 05:41pm EST
1 FEBRUARY 2022

ASX: CIP

only

Centuria

use

Industrial REIT

HY22 RESULTS

nal

56-88 LISBON STREET, FARIFIELD, NSW

74 NEWTON ROAD, WETHERILL PARK, NSW

WETHERILL PARK, NSW

onlyuse

8 HEXHAM PLACE, WETHERILL PARK, NSW

nal

164 NEWTON ROAD, WETHERILL PARK, NSW

160 NEWTON ROAD, WETHERILL PARK, NSW

AGENDA

  1. Group Overview
  2. Financial Results
  3. Portfolio Metrics
  4. Outlook & Guidance
  5. Appendices

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF

COUNTRY

Our group manages property throughout Australia and New Zealand. Accordingly, Centuria pays its respects to the traditional owners of the land in each country, to their unique cultures and to their elders past and present.

ASX: CIP

DISTRIBUTION CENTRES

only

Group Overview

use

SECTION ONE

nal

8 LEXINGTON DRIVE, BELLA VISTA, NSW

Centuria Capital Group: A leading Australasian real estate funds manager

CNI is the manager of CIP and is included in the S&P/ASX200 Index

only

$20.2bn GROUP AUM1

$19.3bn REAL ESTATE AUM

use

$6.7bn

$12.6bn

LISTED REAL ESTATE

UNLISTED REAL ESTATE

$2.4bn

$0.3bn

$8.4bn

$2.0bn

$2.2bn

$4.0bn

CENTURIA

CENTURIA

ASSET PLUS

SINGLE

MULTI ASSET

MULTI ASSET

INDUSTRIAL REIT

OFFICE REIT

LIMITED

ASSET

CLOSED ENDED

OPEN ENDED

ASX:CIP

ASX:COF

NZX:APL

FUNDS

FUNDS

FUNDS

nal

AUM s at 31 December 2021. All figures above are in Australian dollars (currency exchange ratio of AU$1.000:NZ$1.0617). Numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding 1. Includes asset exchanged but not settled, cash and other assets

$0.9bn

INVESTMENT BONDS

CENTURIA LIFE

CENTURIA

INVESTMENT BONDS

GUARDIAN FRIENDLY

SOCIETY

ASX:CIP | 4

Generating unitholder value through 5 years of active management

Significant transformation since Centuria Capital assumed management of CIP in January 2017

Increased scale and

Unitholder value created

Balance sheet

strengthened through

investor relevance

through increased NTA1

capital management

PORTFOLIO VALUE ($BN)

NTA PER UNIT ($)

GEARING (%)2

only

34%

12%

-12.4%

CAGR

CAGR

Active asset management and leasing driving strong operational metrics

PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY (%)4

PORTFOLIO WALE (yrs)4

3.9

4.21

42.9

30.5

2.36

0.9

Jan-17

Dec-21

Jan-17

Dec-21

Jan-17

Dec-21

Incl ded in S&P ASX 200 Index

12% compound annual growth in NTA

Positioned to build scale and

useand FTSE EPRA Nareit Index

driving increased total unitholder return

enhance portfolio quality

99.2

95.1

Jan-17

Dec-21

Active asset management driving near full occupancy

8.9

4.3

Jan-17

Dec-21

Leasing and strategic acquisitions improving portfolio WALE

De ivered average return on equity of 23% per annum1,3

under Centurial management

nal

1.

P st performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance

2.

Ge ring is defined as total liabilities divided by total assets less goodwill

3.

Return on equity calculated as (closing NTA minus opening NTA plus distributions) divided by opening NTA

4.

By income

ASX:CIP | 5



Disclaimer

Centuria Industrial REIT published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
