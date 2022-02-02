Centuria Office REIT : COF HY22 Property Compendium

Log in
HY22 Property Compendium

Centuria Office REIT | ASX:COF

Contents

New South Wales

8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh

203 Pacific

Highway, St Leonards

Highway, St Leonards

201 Pacific

9 Help Street, Chatswood

77 Market Street, Wollongong

Victoria

818 Bourke Street, Docklands use101 Moray Street, South Melbourne 576 Swan Street, Richmond

2 Kendall Street, Williams Landing

Queensland

825 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley

personal100 Brookes Street, Fortitude Valley 154 Melbourne Street, South Brisbane

483 Kingsford Smith Drive, Hamilton

555 Coronation Drive, Toowong

35 Robina Town Centre Drive, Robina

Australia Capital Territory

2 Phillip Law Street, Canberra

60 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra

54 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra

Western Australia

08

235 William Street, Northbridge

30

09

144 Stirling Street, Perth

31

10

42-46 Colin Street, West Perth

32

11

12 South Australia

1 Richmond Road, Keswick

34

131-139 Grenfell Street, Adelaide

35

14

15

16

17

19

20

21

22

23

24

26

27

28

100 BROOKES STREET, FORTITUDE VALLEY, QLD

NISHI: 2 PHILLIP LAW STREET, CANBERRA

C E N T U R I A O F F I C E R E I T

Providing quality, highly connected and affordable office space.

Overview

TENANT COMPOSITION (BY INCOME)

GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSIFICATION (BY VALUE)

TENANT PROFILE BY SIZE (COHORT BY TENANT AREA)

NSW - 25%

QLD - 21%

VIC - 24%

ACT - 15%

<500sqm - 10%

500 - 1,000sqm - 7%

1,000 - 2,000sqm - 12%

ASX-LISTED - 27%

GOVERNMENT - 25%

MULTINATIONAL - 17%

LISTED MULTINATIONAL - 11%

NATIONAL - 5%

OTHER - 15%

WA - 12%

SA - 3%

>2,000sqm - 71%

WEIGHTED AVERAGE LEASE EXPIRY (BY INCOME)

60

50.4%

50

40

30

20

20.5%

10

10.7%

8.7%

5.7%

4.0%

0

VACANT

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

FY26+

personalPERCENTAGE(%)

KEY PORTFOLIO METRICS

METRIC

HY22

Assets

23

Book Value ($m)

2,322

Capitalisation rate

5.65%

Net Lettable Area (sqm)

302,700

Occupancy (by Income)

94.3%

WALE (by Income)

4.3 years

Average NABERS Energy rating (by value)

4.9

Average NABERS Water rating (by value)

4.1

Buildings generating solar power

6

Average building age (by value)

16.1 years

TOP 10 TENANTS (BY GROSS INCOME)

RANK

TENANT

% TOTAL INCOME

1

Government (Aust)

14.1%

2

Government (WA)

4.4%

3

Ericsson Australia

3.0%

4

Government (QLD)

2.9%

5

Seven Network

2.9%

6

Target Australia

2.8%

7

Laing O'Rourke

2.7%

8

Verizon Australia

2.4%

9

Insurance Australia

2.3%

10

Government (NSW)

2.1%

Centuria Office REIT - Property Compendium HY22 | 4

Overview

PROPERTY

STATE

SHARE

BOOK VALUE ($)

CAP RATE

NLA (SQM)

$ (SQM)

WALE (YEARS)¹

OCCUPANCY (INCOME)¹

8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh

NSW

50%

210.0

5.00%

36,619

11,470

8.7

95.5%

201 Pacific Highway, St Leonards

NSW

50%

107.5

5.50%

16,498

13,032

2.6

94.5%

9 Help Street, Chatswood

NSW

100%

95.0

5.38%

9,383

10,125

2.9

100.0%

203 Pacific Highway, St Leonards

NSW

50%

68.0

5.75%

11,735

11,590

3.4

99.3%

77 Market Street, Wollongong

NSW

100%

37.0

6.50%

6,755

5,478

3.5

100.0%

2 Phillip Law Street, Canberra

ACT

100%

252.0

5.00%

27,411

9,193

6.9

100.0%

60 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra

ACT

100%

62.0

6.50%

12,094

5,126

2.5

78.6%

54 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra

ACT

100%

24.0

7.00%

5,200

4,615

3.6

95.3%

825 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley

QLD

100%

158.5

5.75%

19,138

8,282

3.1

100.0%

100 Brookes Street, Fortitude Valley

QLD

100%

85.0

5.88%

9,533

8,916

4.4

100.0%

154 Melbourne Street, South Brisbane

QLD

100%

81.0

6.00%

11,292

7,173

1.7

100.0%

483 Kingsford Smith Drive, Hamilton

QLD

100%

79.5

6.00%

9,161

8,678

4.5

100.0%

555 Coronation Drive, Toowong

QLD

100%

45.5

6.00%

5,567

8,173

5.2

100.0%

35 Robina Town Centre Drive, Robina

QLD

100%

44.5

7.00%

8,912

4,993

2.7

100.0%

818 Bourke Street, Docklands

VIC

100%

217.0

5.13%

23,096

9,396

1.7

63.0%

VIC

100%

198.4

5.00%

15,975

12,419

6.1

100.0%

2 Kendall Street, Williams Landing

VIC

100%

71.0

5.75%

12,961

5,478

6.9

100.0%

576 Swan Street, Richmond

VIC

100%

70.0

5.25%

8,240

8,495

2.5

66.6%

1 Richmond Road, Keswick

SA

100%

40.3

7.00%

8,085

4,984

3.6

100.0%

131-139 Grenfell Street, Adelaide

SA

100%

19.0

7.00%

4,059

4,681

2.8

100.0%

235 William Street, Northbridge

WA

100%

180.0

6.50%

21,575

8,343

3.8

95.1%

144 Stirling Street, East Perth

WA

100%

73.3

6.00%

11,042

6,634

7.1

100.0%

42-46 Colin Street, West Perth

WA

100%

35.5

7.00%

8,370

4,241

1.9

100.0%

TOTAL PORTFOLIO (DEC-21)2

2,254

5.65%

302,700

8,339

4.3

94.2%

Acquisitions Yet to Settle

203 Pacific Highway, St Leonards

NSW

50%

68.0

5.75%

N/A

11,590

3.4

99.3%

TOTAL PORTFOLIO (PRO FORMA)2

$2,322.0m

5.65%

302,700

8,409

4.3

94.3%

1.

By gross income (equity share)

2.

Investment properties $2,322.0m, excludes $31.8m leasehold asset under AASB 16.

Centuria Office REIT - Property Compendium HY22 | 5

Financials
Sales 2022 147 M 105 M 147 M
Net income 2022 105 M 75,0 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 764 M 544 M 764 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 7,41%
Capitalization 1 336 M 952 M 1 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,24 AUD
Average target price 2,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
