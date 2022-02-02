Centuria Office REIT : COF HY22 Property Compendium
HY22 Property Compendium
Centuria Office REIT | ASX:COF
Contents
New South Wales
8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh
203 Pacific
Highway, St Leonards
Highway, St Leonards
201 Pacific
9 Help Street, Chatswood
77 Market Street, Wollongong
Victoria
818 Bourke Street, Docklands
use101 Moray Street, South Melbourne 576 Swan Street, Richmond
2 Kendall Street, Williams Landing
Queensland
825 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley
personal100 Brookes Street, Fortitude Valley 154 Melbourne Street, South Brisbane
483 Kingsford Smith Drive, Hamilton
555 Coronation Drive, Toowong
35 Robina Town Centre Drive, Robina
Australia Capital Territory
2 Phillip Law Street, Canberra
60 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra
54 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra
Western Australia
235 William Street, Northbridge
144 Stirling Street, Perth
42-46 Colin Street, West Perth
12 South Australia
1 Richmond Road, Keswick
131-139 Grenfell Street, Adelaide
100 BROOKES STREET, FORTITUDE VALLEY, QLD
NISHI: 2 PHILLIP LAW STREET, CANBERRA
C E N T U R I A O F F I C E R E I T
Providing quality, highly connected and affordable office space.
Overview
TENANT COMPOSITION (BY INCOME)
GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSIFICATION (BY VALUE)
TENANT PROFILE BY SIZE (COHORT BY TENANT AREA)
NSW - 25%
QLD - 21%
VIC - 24%
ACT - 15%
<500sqm - 10%
500 - 1,000sqm - 7%
1,000 - 2,000sqm - 12%
ASX-LISTED - 27%
GOVERNMENT - 25%
MULTINATIONAL - 17%
LISTED MULTINATIONAL - 11%
NATIONAL - 5%
OTHER - 15%
WA - 12%
SA - 3%
>2,000sqm - 71%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE LEASE EXPIRY (BY INCOME)
60
50.4%
50
40
30
20
20.5%
10
10.7%
8.7%
5.7%
4.0%
0
VACANT
FY22
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY26+
KEY PORTFOLIO METRICS
METRIC
HY22
Assets
23
Book Value ($m)
2,322
Capitalisation rate
5.65%
Net Lettable Area (sqm)
302,700
Occupancy (by Income)
94.3%
WALE (by Income)
4.3 years
Average NABERS Energy rating (by value)
4.9
Average NABERS Water rating (by value)
4.1
Buildings generating solar power
6
Average building age (by value)
16.1 years
TOP 10 TENANTS (BY GROSS INCOME)
RANK
TENANT
% TOTAL INCOME
1
Government (Aust)
14.1%
2
Government (WA)
4.4%
3
Ericsson Australia
3.0%
4
Government (QLD)
2.9%
5
Seven Network
2.9%
6
Target Australia
2.8%
7
Laing O'Rourke
2.7%
8
Verizon Australia
2.4%
9
Insurance Australia
2.3%
10
Government (NSW)
2.1%
Centuria Office REIT - Property Compendium HY22 |
Overview
PROPERTY
STATE
SHARE
BOOK VALUE ($)
CAP RATE
NLA (SQM)
$ (SQM)
WALE (YEARS)¹
OCCUPANCY (INCOME)¹
8 Central Avenue, Eveleigh
NSW
50%
210.0
5.00%
36,619
11,470
8.7
95.5%
201 Pacific Highway, St Leonards
NSW
50%
107.5
5.50%
16,498
13,032
2.6
94.5%
9 Help Street, Chatswood
NSW
100%
95.0
5.38%
9,383
10,125
2.9
100.0%
203 Pacific Highway, St Leonards
NSW
50%
68.0
5.75%
11,735
11,590
3.4
99.3%
77 Market Street, Wollongong
NSW
100%
37.0
6.50%
6,755
5,478
3.5
100.0%
2 Phillip Law Street, Canberra
ACT
100%
252.0
5.00%
27,411
9,193
6.9
100.0%
60 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra
ACT
100%
62.0
6.50%
12,094
5,126
2.5
78.6%
54 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra
ACT
100%
24.0
7.00%
5,200
4,615
3.6
95.3%
825 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley
QLD
100%
158.5
5.75%
19,138
8,282
3.1
100.0%
100 Brookes Street, Fortitude Valley
QLD
100%
85.0
5.88%
9,533
8,916
4.4
100.0%
154 Melbourne Street, South Brisbane
QLD
100%
81.0
6.00%
11,292
7,173
1.7
100.0%
483 Kingsford Smith Drive, Hamilton
QLD
100%
79.5
6.00%
9,161
8,678
4.5
100.0%
555 Coronation Drive, Toowong
QLD
100%
45.5
6.00%
5,567
8,173
5.2
100.0%
35 Robina Town Centre Drive, Robina
QLD
100%
44.5
7.00%
8,912
4,993
2.7
100.0%
818 Bourke Street, Docklands
VIC
100%
217.0
5.13%
23,096
9,396
1.7
63.0%
101 Moray St, South Melbourne
VIC
100%
198.4
5.00%
15,975
12,419
6.1
100.0%
2 Kendall Street, Williams Landing
VIC
100%
71.0
5.75%
12,961
5,478
6.9
100.0%
576 Swan Street, Richmond
VIC
100%
70.0
5.25%
8,240
8,495
2.5
66.6%
1 Richmond Road, Keswick
SA
100%
40.3
7.00%
8,085
4,984
3.6
100.0%
131-139 Grenfell Street, Adelaide
SA
100%
19.0
7.00%
4,059
4,681
2.8
100.0%
235 William Street, Northbridge
WA
100%
180.0
6.50%
21,575
8,343
3.8
95.1%
144 Stirling Street, East Perth
WA
100%
73.3
6.00%
11,042
6,634
7.1
100.0%
42-46 Colin Street, West Perth
WA
100%
35.5
7.00%
8,370
4,241
1.9
100.0%
TOTAL PORTFOLIO (DEC-21)
2
2,254
5.65%
302,700
8,339
4.3
94.2%
Acquisitions Yet to Settle
203 Pacific Highway, St Leonards
NSW
50%
68.0
5.75%
N/A
11,590
3.4
99.3%
TOTAL PORTFOLIO (PRO FORMA)
2
$2,322.0m
5.65%
302,700
8,409
4.3
94.3%
1.
By gross income (equity share)
2.
Investment properties $2,322.0m, excludes $31.8m leasehold asset under AASB 16.
Centuria Office REIT - Property Compendium HY22 |
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.