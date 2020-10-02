Centurion : Announcement Of Results Of Exchange Offer & Conditional Tender Offer As At Expiration Deadline

Please see attached -

'Announcement of Results as at Expiration Deadline in Connection with the Invitation (the 'Invitation') to the Holders of the Outstanding S$60,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes Due 2022 Comprised in Series 004 (ISIN: SGXF85562035) (the 'Existing Notes') Issued by Centurion Corporation Limited (the 'Company') Pursuant to its S$750,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme (the 'Programme'):

(I) - EXCHANGE OFFER

To Offer to Exchange Any and All Outstanding Existing Notes For a Like Principal Amount of Singapore Dollar-Denominated 3.5-Year Fixed Rate Notes Due 2024 (the 'New Notes') to be Issued by the Company Pursuant to the Programme

and/or

(II) - CONDITIONAL TENDER OFFER

Subject to the Company Issuing Additional Notes Pursuant to the Programme (the 'Additional Notes'), to Offer to Sell for Cash the Outstanding Existing Notes to the Company up to the Amount of the New Issue Proceeds'

