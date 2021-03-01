Log in
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED

(OU8)
Centurion : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - CHANGE OF NAME OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY

03/01/2021 | 05:22am EST
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED ௷ઠΆุϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Co. Reg. No.: 198401088W)

(SGX Stock Code: OU8) (SEHK Stock Code: 6090)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF NAME OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the following pages for the document which has been published by Centurion Corporation Limited on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 1 March 2021.

By Order of the Board Centurion Corporation Limited

Kong Chee Min

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 1 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Loh Kim Kang David, Mr. Wong Kok Hoe and Mr. Teo Peng Kwang as executive Directors; Mr. Han Seng Juan as non-executive Director; and Mr. Gn Hiang Meng, Mr. Chandra Mohan s/o Rethnam, Mr. Owi Kek Hean, Ms. Tan Poh Hong and Mr. Lee Wei Loon as independent non-executive Directors.

*For identification purpose only

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Centurion Corporation Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Summit CD Manufacture Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has changed its name to "Summit Creations Pte. Ltd.".

By Order of the Board

Kong Chee Min

Chief Executive Officer

1 March 2021

1

Disclaimer

Centurion Corporation Limited published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
