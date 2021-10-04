Log in
General Announcement::Monthly Return for Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

30 September 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Centurion Corporation Limited 勝捷企業有限公司* (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Date Submitted:

04 October 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Not applicable

Remarks:

* For identification purpose only

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

06090

Description

Ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

840,778,624

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

840,778,624

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

V. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III and IV which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Submitted by:

Kong Chee Min

Title:

Group Chief Executive Officer

(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)

Notes

  1. SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.

Disclaimer

Centurion Corporation Limited published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 12:05:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
