Centurion International AG: Centurion International AG to Drive International Energy Investments at African Energy Week 2022



EQS-Media / 29.09.2022 / 16:25 CET/CEST



Centurion International AG to Drive International Energy Investments at African Energy Week 2022

The pan-African services group will be joining African Energy Week 2022 and will be driving discussions around Africa’s energy future.

Frankfurt am Main, 30.09.2022

Centurion International AG (“CIAG”, WKN: A2YN5X / ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9), a rapidly growing pan-African services group active in business advisory between Germany and the African continent, strongly supports this year’s African Energy Week (AEW).

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ the agenda at this year’s edition of AEW – taking place from October 18-21 in Cape Town, South Africa – centers around creating enabling environments in Africa, with panel discussions, case study presentations and ministerial forums exploring progress made, future legislative plans and strategies for securing investment in the African energy sector. Stepping into this picture, CIAG will be participating at AEW 2022 as a gold sponsor and will set the tone around regulation in Africa. As stakeholders come to Cape Town to discuss the future of African energy, CIAG will aim to further improve German African energy dialogue.

Across the African energy sector, CIAG has been instrumental by facilitating deals, negotiating partnerships, and unlocking a new wave of investment into current and emerging energy projects. At a time when significant investment is needed to make energy poverty history by 2030, Africa’s energy transition to be accelerated and the continent’s economies to be industrialized, firms such as CIAG continue to be partners for African economies. By joining AEW 2022, CIAG is further reinforcing its role in Africa’s energy future, while driving the narrative that Africa is open for business.

“CIAG is committed to African energy, African people, and Africa’s development, facilitating deals and reawakening investment in 2022 and beyond. With the continent having prioritized the establishment of enabling environments, and as new opportunities across the entire energy value chain are being promoted, foreign investors are invited to come to AEW 2022, where CIAG will help introduce investors to various deal opportunities. Centered on deal signing and partnerships, AEW 2022 is set to trigger newfound growth across the African energy landscape, with CIAG's participation serving as a key driver,” said NJ Ayuk, CEO of CIAG.

About CIAG:

Centurion International AG is a pan-African services group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main and listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding of its subsidiaries in South Africa and Mauritius and mainly provides capital, management skills, and strategic advisory to its subsidiaries. The CIAG group provides vast professional services, legal advice in all African jurisdictions and consulting, such as market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for companies in the private and public sector, with a focus on the African energy industry.

www.centurion-international.de

Contact person for IR and media inquiries:

Centurion International AG

Maximilian Fischer, Investor Relations

Opernplatz 14, 60313 Frankfurt am Main

T: +49 69 153 294 410

ir@centurion-international.de