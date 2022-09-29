Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Centurion International Ag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OJ2   DE000A2YN5X9

CENTURION INTERNATIONAL AG

(OJ2)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centurion International AG: Centurion International AG to Drive International Energy Investments at African Energy Week 2022

09/29/2022 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-Media / 29.09.2022 / 16:25 CET/CEST

 

Centurion International AG to Drive International Energy Investments at African Energy Week 2022

 

The pan-African services group will be joining African Energy Week 2022 and will be driving discussions around Africa’s energy future.

 

Frankfurt am Main, 30.09.2022

 

Centurion International AG (“CIAG”, WKN: A2YN5X / ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9), a rapidly growing pan-African services group active in business advisory between Germany and the African continent, strongly supports this year’s African Energy Week (AEW). 

 

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ the agenda at this year’s edition of AEW – taking place from October 18-21 in Cape Town, South Africa – centers around creating enabling environments in Africa, with panel discussions, case study presentations and ministerial forums exploring progress made, future legislative plans and strategies for securing investment in the African energy sector. Stepping into this picture, CIAG will be participating at AEW 2022 as a gold sponsor and will set the tone around regulation in Africa. As stakeholders come to Cape Town to discuss the future of African energy, CIAG will aim to further improve German African energy dialogue.

 

Across the African energy sector, CIAG has been instrumental by facilitating deals, negotiating partnerships, and unlocking a new wave of investment into current and emerging energy projects. At a time when significant investment is needed to make energy poverty history by 2030, Africa’s energy transition to be accelerated and the continent’s economies to be industrialized, firms such as CIAG continue to be partners for African economies. By joining AEW 2022, CIAG is further reinforcing its role in Africa’s energy future, while driving the narrative that Africa is open for business.

 

“CIAG is committed to African energy, African people, and Africa’s development, facilitating deals and reawakening investment in 2022 and beyond. With the continent having prioritized the establishment of enabling environments, and as new opportunities across the entire energy value chain are being promoted, foreign investors are invited to come to AEW 2022, where CIAG will help introduce investors to various deal opportunities. Centered on deal signing and partnerships, AEW 2022 is set to trigger newfound growth across the African energy landscape, with CIAG's participation serving as a key driver,” said NJ Ayuk, CEO of CIAG.

 

About CIAG:

 

Centurion International AG is a pan-African services group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main and listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding of its subsidiaries in South Africa and Mauritius and mainly provides capital, management skills, and strategic advisory to its subsidiaries. The CIAG group provides vast professional services, legal advice in all African jurisdictions and consulting, such as market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for companies in the private and public sector, with a focus on the African energy industry.

www.centurion-international.de

 

 

Contact person for IR and media inquiries:

Centurion International AG

Maximilian Fischer, Investor Relations

Opernplatz 14, 60313 Frankfurt am Main

T: +49 69 153 294 410

ir@centurion-international.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Centurion International AG
Key word(s): Energy

29.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Centurion International AG
Opernplatz 14
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: INFO@CENTURION-INTERNATIONAL.DE
Internet: centurion-international.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9
WKN: A2YN5X
EQS News ID: 1453507

Notierung vorgesehen./ Intended to be listed.
 
End of News EQS Media

1453507  29.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CENTURION INTERNATIONAL AG
10:27aCenturion International Ag : Centurion International AG to Drive International Energy Inve..
EQ
06/30Centurion International Ag : Centurion international ag publishes its consolidated 2021 an..
EQ
02/23Centurion International AG to act as lead transaction advisor for Green Hydrogen projec..
EQ
02/23Centurion International AG to Act as Lead Transaction Advisor for Green Hydrogen Projec..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,07 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
Net income 2021 0,33 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net Debt 2021 1,64 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,20 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CENTURION INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Centurion International Ag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURION INTERNATIONAL AG0.00%2
FTI CONSULTING, INC.7.33%5 559
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-15.96%3 963
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-43.42%3 655
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.22%2 047
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.-14.15%1 517