  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Centurion International Ag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OJ2   DE000A2YN5X9

CENTURION INTERNATIONAL AG

(OJ2)
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-11-10
2.200 EUR   -.--%
Centurion International AG rebrands to Calvert International AG: Extraordinary shareholders' meeting confirms realignment of business model towards investment holding focused on African energy sector

05/16/2023 | 02:01am EDT
EQS-Media / 16.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, May 16, 2023 - Centurion International AG ("CIAG"; ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) today confirmed, during its extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held in Frankfurt am Main, to henceforth operate under the name Calvert International AG ("CIAG"). The Company is currently a pan-African professional services group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main and listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The Company’s stock exchange tickers remain unchanged, and there are currently no changes to the capital structure. The Company currently operates as a management holding company for its subsidiaries in South Africa and Mauritius, providing them mainly with growth capital, management services and strategic advice.
In addition to the name change, today's extraordinary shareholders’ meeting also adapted the Company’s new business model as an African energy investment holding, to better distinguish the business of the management holding and investment company from the professional services business of the Centurion subsidiaries. It is planned to use the existing network to specifically search for investment opportunities in Africa, to contribute management, professional services, and technical advice, and to acquire investments primarily in the energy, infrastructure, and raw materials sectors.
"The rebranding to Calvert International AG is a logical step given the growing potential to acquire more profitable and cash flow generating assets in the African energy sector. As Calvert International AG, we will therefore focus more on the investment business in future. Our investment team has already identified several potential transactions, and we hope to be able to announce further investments over the coming months," said NJ Ayuk, Chief Executive Officer of the company.
The Centurion subsidiaries in South Africa and Mauritius will continue to focus on professional services business for European companies active in Sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, a separate subsidiary, Centurion Plus GmbH, was founded to further establish the database-driven Lawyer-on-Demand business in Europe.

Participation in spring conference of the Equity Forum
Immediately after the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Monday, the Company’s executive board presented the new strategic plans and development potential of Calvert International AG to interested investors at the spring conference of the Equity Forum in Frankfurt am Main.
The new website of Calvert International AG is www.calvertinternational.com.
 


End of Media Release

Issuer: Centurion International AG
Key word(s): Finance

16.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Centurion International AG
Opernplatz 14
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: INFO@CENTURION-INTERNATIONAL.DE
Internet: centurion-international.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9
WKN: A2YN5X
EQS News ID: 1633613

Notierung vorgesehen./ Intended to be listed.
 
End of News EQS Media

1633613  16.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633613&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
fermer