Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Notes to financial statements

For the six-month period ended January 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Centurion") is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company was incorporated on March 11, 2005 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia as 0718918 B.C. Ltd. The Company changed its name to Centurion Minerals Ltd. on November 28, 2005. The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is Suite 520, 470 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), having the symbol CTN, as a Tier 2 mining issuer.

Plan of Arrangement

On August 23, 2022 the Company and 1364565 B.C. Ltd. ("SpinCo") announced that it had closed the spin-out transaction (the "Transaction") which was completed by way of a court approved statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement"). In accordance with the Plan of Arrangement, among other things: the Company transferred agreements and $182,135.71 of related liabilities to SpinCo; and in consideration of the foregoing, the shareholders of the Company (as of the record date) received: (i) one common share in the capital of SpinCo, and (ii) one new common share in the capital of the Company in exchange for each share of the Company held. Transaction details were disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated June 29, 2022, and the Company's news release dated June 24, 2022.

SpinCo entered into a one-year promissory note for $100,000 with the Company in accordance with the Plan of Arrangement, whereby SpinCo has agreed to repayment of transaction-related costs incurred by the Company. The promissory note bears interest at 8% per annum. The loan can be paid off at any time with no penalty. During the year the Company provided a full allowance against the collectability of the loan and certain refundable expenses of $4,565. The loan is due on demand and unsecured.

Going Concern

These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Company will continue in operation for at least the next twelve months and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations.

Several adverse conditions may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company is in the development stage and, accordingly, has not yet commenced commercial operations. At January 31, 2024, the Company has accumulated losses of $25,787,060 since inception and will continue to incur further losses in the development of its business. The ability of the Company to continue as a going-concern depends upon its ability to develop profitable operations and to continue to raise adequate financing required to maintain its operations, and to ultimately attain future profitable commercial operations. Management expects the Company to continue as a going concern and plans to meet any financing requirements through equity financing and seeking other business opportunities to expand the Company's operations. The outcome of these matters cannot be predicted at this time and there are no assurances that the Company will be successful in achieving its goals. These financial statements do not include any adjustments that might be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern.

The application of the going concern concept is dependent upon the Company's ability to satisfy its liabilities as they become due and to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration and development of its mineral property interests, the attainment of profitable mining operations through its Joint Venture in Argentina, or the receipt of proceeds from the disposition of its mineral property interests. Management is actively engaged in the review and due diligence on opportunities of merit in the mining sector and is seeking to raise the necessary capital to meet its funding requirements. There is, primarily as a result of the conditions described above, significant doubt as to the appropriateness of the use of the going concern assumption.

The Company is not expected to be profitable during the ensuing twelve months and therefore must rely on securing additional funds from either equity financing or loan from shareholders or directors for cash consideration, and while the Company has been successful at raising funds in the past, there is no assurance that it will continue to generate sufficient funds for future operations.