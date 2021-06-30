Log in
CENTURION MINERALS LTD.

Centurion Applies for Warrant Extensions

06/30/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that further to its June 18 news release, it has applied to the TSX venture exchange for a one-year extension to 14,867,430 warrants set to expire on July 10, 2021 and 2,168,870 warrants set to expire on August 24, 2021.

The warrants are related to a private placement financing consisting of 14,867,430 Units (first tranche) priced at $0.10 that closed on July 10, 2019 and 2,168,870 Units (2nd tranche) that closed on August 24, 2019. Each unit consisted of a share and one 2- year warrant exercisable at $.15. Pricing of the warrants will remain the same.

Trading in the shares of Centurion is expected to remain halted pending receipt of conditional approval from the TSX-V and/or closing of the previously announced Hai Beverages Inc./ CannaEden Transaction.

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on South American asset development. The Company's lead investment has been its interest in the Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum Fertilizer Project. The Company has been actively pursuing business opportunities in the South American cannabis and related products industry.

"David G. Tafel"
President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable, shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information release or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89154


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -1,03 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net Debt 2020 0,27 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,35 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
EV / Sales 2019 578x
EV / Sales 2020 554x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Geophry Tafel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Wright Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joseph del Campo Independent Director
Kenneth A. Cawkell Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURION MINERALS LTD.0.00%2
BHP GROUP14.47%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC10.20%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.39%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.55%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)52.59%18 704