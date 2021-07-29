Log in
    CTN   CA15643T3055

CENTURION MINERALS LTD.

(CTN)
Centurion Reports Results of AGM

07/29/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held July 29, 2021. The following were the resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular:

  1. The number of Directors for the Company was set at four;
  2. The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Jeremy Wright, Kenneth A. Cawkell, and Joseph Del Campo;
  3. Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Company;
  4. The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified.

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on South American asset development. The Company's lead investment has been its interest in the Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum Fertilizer Project. The Company has been actively pursuing business opportunities in the South American cannabis and related products industry.

Pursuant to its June 18, 2021 news release; Centurion, Hai Beverages Inc. ("Hai") and the CannaEden, Uruguay group ("CannaEden") continue to work diligently together on multiple aspects related to the amalgamation transaction including, refining the business plan and completing legal documentation for submission to the TSX Venture Exchange.

Centurion is also working with Hai and CannaEden on commercializing the Hai products in South America with the short-term goal of procuring agreements with current licensed producers to manufacture and distribute water-soluble cannabinoids, in ready-to-drink and dry formulations. Additionally, Hai continues to advance its business activity through markets of its initial focus, including Mexico, Canada, and U.S.-based Latino markets.

"David G. Tafel"
President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the amalgamation transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and if applicable, shareholder approval. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information release or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91635


© Newsfilecorp 2021
