Attracting and Developing Talent in Iceland .......................................................
28
Labor Rights ................................................................................................................
29
Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining .........................................
29
Human Rights .............................................................................................................
30
Good Governance ........................................................................................................................................................
32
A Code of Ethics ...........................................................................................................................................................
33
Century Aluminum
2021 Sustainability Report
3
Century monitors environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics that may have a material impact on the Company. With the help of an external expert and through engagement of internal stakeholders, we determined that the following topics were the most relevant to Century's business priorities in 2021 and were the foundations of our Sustainability endeavors for the past year. We continue to periodically review this list of material topics with key stakeholders to ensure that the areas identified below continue to represent the key to advancing sustainability initiatives at Century.
Century has aligned our sustainability report with the most comprehensive and internationally recognized standards for corporate sustainability reporting. This report is prepared in accordance with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Standards and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.
GRI 102-46 Defining report content and topic boundaries
GRI 102-44 Key topics and concerns raised
GRI 102-47 List of material topics
Cautionary Statements
The information contained in our 2021 Sustainability Report is provided by Century Aluminum Company (the "Compa- ny" or "Century") as of the publication date and is subject to change. After the publication of this 2021 Sustainability Report, Century does not have any responsibility or obligation to update or revise any such statements, regardless of whether those statements are affected by new information, future events, or otherwise. This 2021 Sustainability Report is provided for informational purposes only for Century's stakeholders. It does not constitute any offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Century.
This Sustainability Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may." Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward -looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward -looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause results or events to differ from those anticipat- ed, estimated, or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, stakeholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
4
2021 Sustainability Report
Century Aluminum
A Message from the CEO
Protect, Evolve, and Deliver
We are pleased to present to you our second Century Aluminum Sustainability Report. We are proud of the progress we have made since last year and are excited to share with you the steps taken to build momentum toward a more sustainable future. It is our enthusiastic belief that aluminum will be part of the solution to the climate challenge. Given its light weight, conductivity, and infinite recyclability, aluminum is the material of choice, and we believe Century is well-positioned to supply society with the products it needs to lower emissions.
As we look ahead, we're excited for the "green future," and in this report we will share some of our initiatives and accom- plishments. We start this journey by ensuring safe and responsible operations as our foundation. This belief - safety first - is reflected in our core values that focus around our responsibility to provide a safe and environmentally sustainable work- place for our people and the communities in which we operate. We want every Century citizen to return home safely at the end of the day.
In 2021 we created a new corporate strategy - Protect, Evolve, Deliver - where the first pillar, "Protect," is our obligation to protect our people, our planet, and our communities. As part of this process we redefined our safety vision and conducted company-wide training programs to embed this belief throughout the organization.
Century also "Evolved" during 2021. In our Company's first Sustainability Report we outlined our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, progressing climate change initiatives, protecting critical habitat, and best-in-class governance. We increased the transparency of our ESG efforts and goals, and we will continue to improve upon them in the coming years. Furthermore, we certified our corporate headquarters with the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) as a first step toward gaining certification for our U.S. facilities. This program promotes responsible aluminum production and assures that certificate holders comply with a complete range of ESG standards to meet the 1.5 degree climate scenario.
We're proud to say we also "Delivered." In 2021 we produced and sold record volumes of our low-carbon aluminum product Natur-Al™. With direct CO₂ levels below two tonnes CO₂ per tonne of aluminum, Natur-Al™ has one of the lowest CO₂ footprints in the world. Although our journey is not complete, Century continues to work toward lowering the carbon footprint at all our operations.
Despite the challenges from operating through another year of COVID interruptions, our employees performed admirably, improving our operations while upholding our core values and our commitment to operate safely and sustainably. Each should be proud of their dedication, hard work, and respect for the health and safety of their colleagues and communities.
We encourage all of our stakeholders to read this Sustainability Report; we are always interested in hearing the thoughts and opinions of all stakeholders to help us continue to improve.
Jesse Gary
Century Aluminum
2021 Sustainability Report
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Century Aluminum Company published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:34:06 UTC.