Century Aluminum : 2021 Sustainability Report

Century monitors environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics that may have a material impact on the Company. With the help of an external expert and through engagement of internal stakeholders, we determined that the following topics were the most relevant to Century's business priorities in 2021 and were the foundations of our Sustainability endeavors for the past year. We continue to periodically review this list of material topics with key stakeholders to ensure that the areas identified below continue to represent the key to advancing sustainability initiatives at Century.

Century has aligned our sustainability report with the most comprehensive and internationally recognized standards for corporate sustainability reporting. This report is prepared in accordance with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Standards and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

GRI 102-46 Defining report content and topic boundaries

GRI 102-44 Key topics and concerns raised

GRI 102-47 List of material topics

