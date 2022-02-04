Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Century Aluminum Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CENX   US1564311082

CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY

(CENX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Aluminum : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer; Senior Vice President, Finance to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Financial Officer During Search for Replacement - Form 8-K

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Century Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer; Senior Vice President, Finance to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Financial Officer During Search for Replacement

CHICAGO, February 4, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) announced today that Craig Conti will be leaving the Company in order to be closer to family and pursue other opportunities, effective March 1, 2022. Mr. Conti joined the Company in July 2018 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Jesse Gary, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "On behalf of everyone at Century, I would like to thank Craig for his valuable contributions to Century's success over the past few years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
Following Mr. Conti's departure, Michelle Harrison, the Company's Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, will assume the responsibilities of principal financial officer while the Company conducts a search, both internally and externally, for a successor.
About Century Aluminum Company
Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may."

Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Contact
Peter Trpkovski
(Investors and media)
312-696-3132

Source: Century Aluminum Company

Disclaimer

Century Aluminum Company published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY
04:16pCENTURY ALUMINUM : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer; Senior Vice President, ..
PU
04:13pCentury Aluminum CFO Steps Down; Principal Financial Officer Named
MT
04:10pCENTURY ALUMINUM CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
04:05pCentury Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer; Senior Vice President, Finance ..
AQ
01/28Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement
AQ
2021CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
2021Century Aluminum Company and Certain of Its Direct and Indirect Domestic Subsidiaries E..
CI
2021CENTURY ALUMINUM : Announces Jennifer Bush as New Independent Board Member - Form 8-K
PU
2021CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
2021Century Aluminum Company Announces Jennifer Bush as New Independent Board Member
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 248 M - -
Net income 2021 -237 M - -
Net Debt 2021 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 426 M 1 426 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 078
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Century Aluminum Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,82 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesse E. Gary President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig C. Conti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew Gordon Michelmore Non-Executive Chairman
Jarl Berntzen Independent Director
Errol Glasser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY-4.47%1 426
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-5.03%13 977
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD7.44%11 790
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED5.71%10 182
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-8.92%8 060
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-3.40%5 883